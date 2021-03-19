Sarkar Box Office Collection: See Lifetime Earnings Of Vijay And Keerthy's Political Drama

Sarkar is one of Thalapathy Vijay’s most successful films. In the film, Sarkar starred opposite Mahanti actor Keerthy Suresh. The film was a success not only in India but overseas as well. So what was Sarkar box office collection? What was the Vijay starrer film’s budget? Find out below.

Sarkar Box Office Collection

Sarkar box office collection: India

According to Sacnilk’s report, Sarkar ended up collecting â‚¹35.7 Cr on its opening day. On Day 2 and Day 3 the political drama film ended up earning â‚¹22 Cr and â‚¹19 Cr respectively. The collections slowly began dwindling. But fortunately, over the weekend, from Friday to Sunday, the film earned â‚¹40 Cr. After Week 5, Sarkar box office collection was â‚¹141.8 Cr.

Sarkar box office collection: worldwide

Sarkar box office collection overseas contributed immensely to its worldwide collection. The political drama ended up earning â‚¹6.6 Cr in the US. Whereas, its collection in the UK was half of it. Vijay Thalapathy’s Sarkar also performed well in Australia and collected â‚¹2 Cr. Sarkar box office earnings in NZ France, UAE, Singapore were also above 1 Cr each. Thus, Sarkar worldwide box office collection is approximately â‚¹250 Cr while the film was made on a budget of â‚¹115 Cr.

The plot

Besides the Sarkar box office earnings, it is important to know this Tamil film’s storyline. Sarkar has been directed by critically acclaimed South Indian director, AR Murugadoss. Sarkar revolves around a financially thriving NRI named Sundar Ramaswamy. Sundar comes to India from the US to cast his vote in the election. But soon he realizes that somebody else has already cast his vote using his identity. This issue troubles Sundar and he tries to raise awareness about this election fraud. Soon he ends up participating in the election and becomes the target of various parties and candidates.

Sarkar cast and other details

As mentioned earlier, this 2018 is considered to be one of Vijay Thalapathy’s most successful films. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Keerthy Suresh, Sarkar also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Pala. Karuppiah. While AR Murugadoss wrote and directed the film, Kalanithi Maran produced the film under Sun Pictures.