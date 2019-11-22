On Saroj Khan's Birthday, We List Her Best-choreographed Songs

After being in the entertainment industry for about 40 years now, Saroj Khan is known as one of the most prominent dance choreographers in Bollywood today. She has choreographed numerous songs and people have also termed her as ‘The Mother of Dance in India’. As the veteran dancer turns a year older, here is a look at some of the most famous Bollywood dance numbers choreographed by her.

Best-choreographed songs by Saroj Khan

1. Ek Do Teen Chaar (1988)

Saroj Khan choreographed this iconic dance number for N. Chandra’s Tezaab. The number featuring Madhuri Dixit made her into an overnight star. Fans still never miss a chance to tap their feet to this iconic number even three decades after its release. Recently, the song was even remade starring Jacqueline Fernandez and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene Joins Tik Tok, Gives Fans Ek Do Teen Challenge

2. Hawa Hawai (1987)

Hawa Hawai saw veteran actor Sridevi groove to the dance steps of Saroj Khan in a golden, shimmery dress. The song was a part of the iconic Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer Mr. India. Saroj Khan’s dance steps combined with Sridevi’s moves makes this number an unforgettable song in the history of Indian cinema.

ALSO READ | Sridevi Tribute: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Unveils 'Hawa Hawai' Wax Statue

3. Yeh Ishq Haye (2007)

Saroj Khan bagged the National Award for her choreography in the song. Kareena Kapoor was at the bubbliest best in the song. The song was set in the beautiful snowy landscapes of Himachal Pradesh. The best part about the song is that the steps are so easy that even a non-dancer can shake their hips to the hook steps of Yeh Ishq Haye.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan's And Shahid Kapoor's Best Dialogues From Jab We Met

4. Dola Re Dola (2002)

One cannot forget this iconic Madhuri-Aishwarya faceoff song with the most gracious dance steps. Saroj Khan brought out the best versions of the two actors in the song along with on-point facial expressions. The song still remains one of the best songs crafted by Khan. The song even garnered Saroj Khan the National Award and Filmfare Award for Best Choreography.

ALSO READ | 'Oh No!!!': Kevin Pietersen Photoshop-bombs His Way Into Madhuri Dixit's 'Dola Re' Dance, Netizens In Splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.