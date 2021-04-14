'Sasural Simar Ka' Fame Vaishali Takkar To Make Movie Debut In 'The Next Ball'

Sasural Simar Ka actor Vaishali Takkar will now be seen playing a pivotal role in the WOW Originals short film, The Next Ball. The trailer of the movie has recently released and will see her opposite actor Amit Gaur. Read along and find out more details about the movie, and what it will be based on.

Vaishali Takkar of 'Sasural Simar Ka' fame to make a movie debut

The Next Ball has been written by Vivek Khatri and will star Vaishali Takkar, along with actor Amit Gaur, who has been a part of the movie Force, the TV show Swim Team and the ZEE5 series Operation Parindey. The Next Ball will release on Sunday, April 18, 2021, and is a love story that will keep the audiences hooked to the screen. The short film’s trailer has recently released, take a look at it here.

Both Vaishali Takkar and Amit Gaur recently spoke about the movie in a recent media interaction. The former opened up about the movie and shared how she loved working with the team and the director. She says, “It’s a 20 mins short film about the emptiness and emotional life of a person, how love and confidence can change one’s perspective towards living life to the fullest and portrays that one should never give up on your dreams. I absolutely loved working with the team. Vivek sir as a producer and writer of the script was always there to guide me and Rafi the director was so much fun to work with. It was truly an amazing experience”.

Further on, Amit Gaur spoke in a media statement about his role and working with the team and said, “So my role is of a writer who has been out of work since the time he came to Mumbai to pursue his dreams of being a successful Bollywood writer but with being rejected constantly with his scripts, he gets depressed and at some point gives up on his own life. How someone comes into his life and shows him not to give up on his dreams and aspirations and live life to the fullest is what the film is all about”.

(With Inputs from PR)

Promo Courtesy: Still from The Next Ball Trailer