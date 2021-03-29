Satish Kaushik Back Home After Testing COVID-19 Negative, Daughter Still In Hospital

Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik who was admitted to a private hospital days after testing positive for coronavirus is now back home but is worried for his daughter Vanshika. Speaking to an entertainment portal, Kaushik revealed that he is recovering and is quarantined at home for a few more days.

"But my daughter Vanshika is in the hospital for the last five days. Her COVID report has come negative but still, her temperature is not becoming normal and stable. Please pray for her," Kaushik told SpotboyE. The actor said that his eight-year-old daughter is COVID negative but still has a temperature of 100-101. He further said that it breaks his heart when he hears her crying on the phone. READ | Satish Kaushik posts 'sunny winter' selfie; see Amar Upadhyay's reaction

On March 17, Kaushik tweeted that he had contracted COVID-19 and was quarantining at home. The 64-year-old actor, however, was shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for better medical care.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Satish Kaushik's directorial Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi released recently. The film is a satirical comedy and a commentary on the identity crisis. Based on a real-life story, Kaagaz revolves around Lal Bihari Mritak (Tripathi) from a village in UP, who struggled for 18 years to prove that he is alive after he was declared dead in the records.

Kaagaz also marks Kaushik's return to direction after 2014's horror-comedy Gang of Ghosts. His previous credits as a director include Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, and Tere Naam. Best remembered for his comedic turns in Mr India, Deewana Mastana, and Saajan Chale Sasural, the actor in an interview to PTI said that he has been trying to re-establish himself as a director.

At 6,923, Mumbai reports highest number of new cases in day

Mumbai on Sunday reported the highest rise in COVID-19 cases so far by adding 6,923 new infections, taking the tally to 3,98,674, the city civic body said.

With eight more persons succumbing to the viral infection, the count of fatalities in Mumbai rose to 11,649. A total of 3,380 people were discharged during the day, taking the overall number of recoveries in the megapolis to 3,40,935, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

(With PTI inputs)