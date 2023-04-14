Satish Kaushik Birth Anniversary: Late Actor's Daughter Reads Out Heartfelt Letter

Satish Kaushik died of cardiac arrest on March 9, 2023. His friends and family celebrated the filmmaker’s birth anniversary in Mumbai on Thursday (April 13). Hosted by Satish’s wife Shashi Kaushik and his close friend Anupam Kher, the event was attended by Anil Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Rani Mukerji, Neena Gupta and others. Kher shared a heartwarming video from the celebration on his Instagram handle in which Satish’s 10-year-old daughter Vanshika read a letter she had written for her father at the occasion of his cremation.

Vanshika read: "Hello Papa, I know that now you are no more but I want you to know that I will always be there for you. Your friends taught me to be strong but I can’t live without you. I miss you so much. If I knew this was going to happen, I would miss school just to spend time with you. I wish I could have hugged you once. You are still in my heart. Like we see in the movies, I wish there is a miracle and you are alive.”

"I don’t know who will save me from mumma when I will not do my homework. I do not feel like going to school anymore. I don’t know what my friends will say. What if they make fun of me? Please come in my dreams every single day. I have done pooja for you and I want you to be in heaven and live a happy life in a big mansion with a Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and a Lamborghini. You will eat great food. We will meet in 90 years. Please don't take re-birth, I will meet you in 90 years. Please remember me, I will remember you forever. I had the world's best dad ever," she added.

Anupam Kher on celebrating Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary

Talking about his motivation for choosing to commemorate his friend Satish's birthday, Anupam Kher told ANI that Satish Kaushik appeared in his dream and asked, "Are you not doing anything for my birthday?" Following this, the actor chose to honour him on his birth anniversary. Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher were friends for more than four decades. They first met at the National School of Drama and had been close ever since.