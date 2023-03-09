Satish Kaushik Celebrated Holi Just A Day Before His Death; See Actor's Last Insta Post

Veteran Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik died on March 9. His actor-friend Anupam Kher took to social media to share the news with the world. Before his death, the late actor was last seen celebrating Holi with his showbiz friends.

Actor Satish Kumar made his last post on Instagram during the Holi festivities and captioned it, " Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial.. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone #friendship #festival #colours #swipe left. "

In the series of Holi pictures, actor Satish Kumar can be seen all smiles. He can also be seen posing with lyricist Javed Akhtar and Mahima Chaudhry in the next slides.

Anupam Kher confirms Satish Kaushik's death

On Thursday, Anupam Kher also shared a photo of him with Satish Kaushik and penned a heartfelt note saying, "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world! "But I never thought in my dream that I would write this about my best friend #SatishKaushik while I was alive. Such a sudden full stop on 45 years of friendship!! Life will never be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti! ❤ #SatishKaushik #Friend."

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife and daughter.

About Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik began his career in the entertainment industry with his film Masoom released in 1982 and rose to fame for his role as Calendar in Mr. India. The actor was later seen as a supporting actor in films like Deewana Mastana, Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural, and many more.

The late actor also worked as a director in films like Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain which was released in 1999 and Tere Naam starring Salman Khan in 2003. The actor was last seen in the comedy film Chhatriwali alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas among others.