Satish Kaushik Death: Anupam Kher, Vikrant Massey, Raza Murad Pay Their Last Respects

Satish Kaushik passed away on Thursday morning due to heart attack. His last rites will take place at 5 pm in Versova, Mumbai. Ahead of his funeral, celebrities from the entertainment industry were snapped at the late actor-filmmaker's residence in Mumbai as they arrived to offer their condolences to the grieving family.

Anupam Kher, Raj Babbar along with his family, Anup Soni, Javed Akhtar, Ashoke Pandit, Vikrant Massey, Raza Murad and others arrived at Kaushik's residence in Yari Road, Versova.

Take a look at the photos below.

About Satish Kaushik's demise

Satish Kaushik died after suffering a heart attack today (March 9). The actor was at his friend's house in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness. Anupam Kher confirmed the news of his demise on Twitter. He later said that Kaushik asked his driver to take him to the hospital. On his way to the hospital, he suffered a heart attack around 1 am late at night.

A post-mortem was conducted earlier this afternoon at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, Delhi. The doctors ruled out any foul play in the cause of his death, a police official said.

The actor is survived by his wife Shashi and their 11-year-old daughter Vanshika.