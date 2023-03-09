Satish Kaushik Death: Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher Arrive For Funeral

Quick links:
Anupam Kher also arrives for his close friend's last rites. Following Kaushik's passing, the veteran actor took to Instagram and expressed his grief. He referred to Satish Kaushik as his best friend.
Director-producer Rakesh Roshan is present for Kaushik's last rites. Following the actor's death, Roshan also remembered him on social media.
Producer Boney Kapoor, known for his collaborations with Satish Kaushik, arrives to pay his respects to the bereaved.
Sanjay Kapoor, whose debut film Prem was directed by Satish Kaushik, arrives at the late actor-director's home.
Ishaan Khatter is snapped at Satish Kaushik's residence in Yari Road as he arrives to pay his last respects.
Satish Shah arrives to pay his last respects to Satish Kaushik at the latter's residence in Mumbai.
Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar also arrive at Satish Kauhsik's residence ahead of his funeral.