Satish Kaushik Death: Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher Arrive For Funeral

Satish Kaushik's mortal remains have been brought back to his Mumbai home from Delhi. Actors Anupam Kher, Ranbir Kapoor and others are present there.

Nitish Vashishtha
Satish Kaushik
1/16
Image: Varinder Chawla

Preparations are made ahead of Satish Kaushik's last rites in Versova, Mumbai.

Johnny Lever
2/16
Image: Varinder Chawla

Johnny Lever arrives at Satish Kaushik's residence to pay his last respects. 

Anupam Kher
3/16
Image: Varinder Chawla

Anupam Kher also arrives for his close friend's last rites. Following Kaushik's passing, the veteran actor took to Instagram and expressed his grief. He referred to Satish Kaushik as his best friend. 

Rakesh Roshan
4/16
Image: Varinder Chawla

Director-producer Rakesh Roshan is present for Kaushik's last rites. Following the actor's death, Roshan also remembered him on social media. 

Raza Murad
5/16
Image: Varinder Chawla

Veteran actor Raza Murad also pays his last respects to Satish Kaushik. 

Boney Kapoor
6/16
Image: Varinder Chawla

Producer Boney Kapoor, known for his collaborations with Satish Kaushik, arrives to pay his respects to the bereaved.

Tanaaz and Bhaktiyaar Irani
7/16
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tannaz Irani and Bhaktiyaar Irani are seen at Satish Kaushik's residence.

Arjun Kapoor
8/16
Image: Varinder Chawla

Arjun Kapoor also arrives at Satish Kaushik's residence for his last rites.

Vikrant Massey
9/16
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vikrant Massey is grief-stricken at Satish Kaushik's residence.

Sanjay Kapoor
10/16
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sanjay Kapoor, whose debut film Prem was directed by Satish Kaushik, arrives at the late actor-director's home. 

Ishaan Khatter
11/16
Varinder Chawla

Ishaan Khatter is snapped at Satish Kaushik's residence in Yari Road as he arrives to pay his last respects.

Satish Shah
12/16
Varinder Chawla

Satish Shah arrives to pay his last respects to Satish Kaushik at the latter's residence in Mumbai.  

Farhan Akhtar
13/16
Varinder Chawla

Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar also arrive at Satish Kauhsik's residence ahead of his funeral. 

Abhishek Bachchan and Anupam Kher
14/16
Varinder Chawla

Abhishek Bachchan hugs Anupam Kher at Satish Kaushik's funeral.

Ranbir Kapoor
15/16
Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor arrives to pay his last respects to late Satish Kaushik. 

Abhishek Bachchan
16/16
Varinder Chawla

Abhishek Bachchan is snapped at Satish Kaushik's residence in Versova, Mumbai. 

