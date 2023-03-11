Satish Kaushik Death: Woman Lodges Complaint, Alleges Foul Play And 15 Cr Angle

The wife of a Delhi & Dubai-based businessman lodged a police complaint on Saturday, March 11, with the Delhi Police, against her husband, alleging foul play in the death of Bollywood actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik. According to the complainant, her husband allegedly owed Rs 15 crore to Kaushik. She alleged that the actor wanted the money back and had confronted her husband over it in their Dubai home in 2022.

The complainant has stated in her police complaint that she was witness to an altercation between Kaushik and her husband in August 2022 which took place at the complainant's Dubai home. The businessman's wife in her complaint to the police reportedly stated that she is ready to be a witness in the case.

Earlier, as reported by PTI, the police allegedly recovered some medicines from a farmhouse where Kaushik had reportedly attended a party before his death.

Kaushik (66) passed away in the early hours of Thursday, March 9. He was declared dead on arrival at a Gurugram hospital. As per reports, Kaushik felt dizzy late on Wednesday night and was taken to the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram where he was declared "brought dead on arrival". Kaushik’s body was later shifted to DDU hospital in Delhi for further inquest proceedings

In a statement, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rajeev Kumar said that the inquiry conducted so far has indicated that Kaushik, along with his manager Santosh Rai, came to Delhi on Wednesday around 10 am and stayed at the residence of his friend Vikas Malu at Bijwasan.

The police statement adds, “His Manager Santosh Rai stated that they celebrated Holi till 3:00 PM in the day and thereafter took rest. No party was held in the evening/night. At about 09:00 PM he had dinner and then after walking, he went to his bedroom and started watching some movie clips on his iPad. At about 12:00 midnight he called for his manager Santosh Rai as he was staying in the adjoining room and complained about some health problems like uneasiness and chest pain. Thereafter, he was rushed to Fortis hospital, Gurugram, where he was declared brought dead by the Doctors.”

The police statement continues, “During the enquiry and inquest proceedings, the place where the deceased was staying was properly checked and got inspected and photographed by the Crime team and FSL team. Nothing suspicious/ objectionable was found at the spot or from the room of the deceased except some medicines.”

“All witnesses who accompanied him were examined and their statements were recorded. CCTV footage from the spot has also been seized and is being examined,” Rajeev Kumar continues, adding, “Thereafter on Thursday at 10:00 AM, the Post Mortem was conducted by the Board of Doctors at DDU Hospital and after that, the dead body was handed over to the family.”

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) states, “as per the Post Mortem report, the preliminary cause of death is due to Cardiac arrest caused by coronary artery blockage associated with coronary artery disease and the manner of death appears to be natural. However, in this regard, the final opinion shall be opined after appreciation/perusal of the histopathology study report of the heart and FSL pertaining to the blood.”

The police statement also adds, that the police are in touch with Satish Kaushik’s family and that “his family did not raise any suspicion of foul play in the death.”

As per the police, “During enquiry conducted so far, nothing suspicious or foul play came on record. However, the police proceedings under section 174 CrPC are going on. ”