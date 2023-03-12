Satish Kaushik Death: Delhi Police To Probe Allegations Of Foul Play

The Delhi police, as reported by ANI, on Sunday stated that they have initiated an inquiry into allegations of "foul play" made by a woman in connection with the death of actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik. According to the police, the wife of one person named Vikas Malu has alleged foul play in the death of Satish Kaushik who passed away on March 9 due to a cardiac arrest.

The police stated that they have launched an investigation into the allegation and an inspector-level officer from the South West district of Delhi has been directed to probe the entire matter. Accordingly, the complainant who has levelled the allegations will be called by the police to record the statement.

"In actor Satish Kaushik's death case, an inquiry has been initiated into allegations of foul play made by a woman (wife of one Vikas Malu). An inspector-level officer from the South West district has been asked to probe the entire matter. Woman to be called by police to record her statement," Delhi police said in a statement quoted by ANI.

Woman alleges foul play in Satish Kaushik death

On March 11, the wife of a Delhi & Dubai-based businessman lodged a police complaint with the Delhi police against her husband, alleging foul play in the death of the Bollywood actor.

According to the complainant, her husband allegedly owed Rs 15 crore to the late filmmaker. She further alleged that the actor wanted the money back and confronted her husband about it in their Dubai home in 2022. She claimed that she witnessed an altercation between Kaushik and her husband in August 2022 at her Dubai home.

Earlier, as reported by the PTI, Delhi police allegedly recovered some medicines from a farmhouse where Satish Kaushik reportedly attended a party before his death.

Satish Kaushik's death

In a statement, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rajeev Kumar said that the inquiry conducted so far has indicated that Kaushik, along with his manager Santosh Rai, came to Delhi on March 8 around 10 am and stayed at the residence of his friend Vikas Malu at Bijwasan.

"His Manager Santosh Rai stated that they celebrated Holi till 3:00 PM in the day and thereafter took rest. No party was held in the evening/night. At about 09:00 PM he had dinner and then after walking, he went to his bedroom and started watching some movie clips on his iPad. At about 12:00 midnight he called for his manager Santosh Rai as he was staying in the adjoining room and complained about some health problems like uneasiness and chest pain. Thereafter, he was rushed to Fortis hospital, Gurugram, where he was declared brought dead by the Doctors," the police statement read.

"Nothing suspicious/ objectionable was found at the spot or from the room of the deceased except some medicines... All witnesses who accompanied him were examined and their statements were recorded. CCTV footage from the spot has also been seized and is being examined," the statement added.

According to the police statement, the late actor's family did not raise "any suspicion of foul play in the death.”