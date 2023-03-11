Satish Kaushik Death: Delhi Police Visit Farmhouse Where Actor Celebrated Holi

Satish Kaushik died on March 9 due a cardiac arrest. The Delhi Police has received the post mortem report of the late filmmaker and actor and will continue to probe his death. The police had earlier visited the farmhouse in Southwest Delhi where Satish was celebrating Holi with his friends and reportedly fell ill.

According to an ANI report, citing sources, a crime team of Delhi Police visited the farmhouse in where the party was organised and recovered some 'medicines'.

After the Delhi Police received Satish's postmortem report, they visited the farmhouse once again and analysed the CCTV footage. According to sources, the doctors, present during the autopsy have not found anything suspicious over the death of the actor. "The reports of blood samples and heart of the deceased actor are still awaited and will be in within a fortnight," Delhi Police said.

Satish Kaushik reportedly fell sick at a friend's farmhouse

As per the sources, according to the initial post-mortem report, Satish Kaushik died due to a cardiac arrest in the early hours of March 9. The late actor was in the national capital for Holi celebrations when he fell sick. His manager Santosh Rai confirmed that Kaushik complained of breathlessness late at night at a farmhouse in Bijwasan, Delhi and called him up.

Kaushik reportedly fell sick at a friend's farmhouse in the city, where he arrived on Wednesday for Holi celebrations. Rai accompanied him to a hospital in Gurugram in a car after the actor complained of breathlessness.

"He had come to Delhi to celebrate Holi on March 8. He felt uneasy around 12 am after having dinner. His manager took him to the Fortis Hospital at Gurugram where he was declared dead,” DCP, South-West Delhi, Manoj C said.

Kaushik is survived by his wife and their daughter.