Satish Kaushik Death: Police Recover 'medicine' From Delhi Farmhouse Where Party Was Held

Delhi police are waiting for the detailed postmortem report to know the exact cause of the death of notable actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, sources said, adding that the police have recovered some "medicines" from a farmhouse where the late actor attended the party before his death on March 9.

According to an ANI report, citing sources, a crime team of Delhi Police visited the farmhouse in Southwest Delhi where a party was organised and recovered some 'medicines'. The party was organised at a farmhouse of an industrialist, sources added.

As per the sources, the Delhi police, awaiting Kaushik's detailed post-mortem report, is going through the guest list of the party organised at a Delhi farmhouse and was allegedly attended by the late filmmaker. Sources further claimed that the party was attended by an industrialist who is wanted in a case.

Satish Kaushik reportedly fell sick at a friend's farmhouse

As per the sources, according to the initial post-mortem report, Satish Kaushik died due to a cardiac arrest in the early hours of March 9. The late actor was in the national capital for Holi celebrations when he fell sick. His manager Santosh Rai confirmed that Kaushik complained of breathlessness late at night at a farmhouse in Bijwasan, Delhi and called him up.

Kaushik reportedly fell sick at a friend's farmhouse in the city, where he arrived on Wednesday for Holi celebrations. Rai accompanied him to a hospital in Gurugram in a car after the actor complained of breathlessness.

"He had come to Delhi to celebrate Holi on March 8. He felt uneasy around 12 am after having dinner. His manager took him to the Fortis Hospital at Gurugram where he was declared dead,” DCP, South-West Delhi, Manoj C said.