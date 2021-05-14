Satish Kaushik elated over hospitals for children in Mumbai, fans correct him for his mask

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik recently took to Twitter and thanked Maharashtra government for setting up hospitals for children in the state to cure them of COVID-19. The decision comes after the actor had earlier requested the government to set up more hospitals in the city for children as the second wave of the pandemic is affecting them the most. Satish shared a picture with MLA Aslam Shaikh and thanked him for responding to his sincere request and coming up with a solution so soon.

Satish Kaushik shares happiness over more hospitals for children

“Hospitals for children, in Mumbai & Maharashtra to combat COVID infection in children is a great move. Thx Sh Aslam Shaikh, Hon Guardian Minister, Maharashtra fr taking our request forward.Hope all states follow too,” tweeted Satish. Replying to the Kagaz director, Aslam called it a joint effort of the government to ensure that every child feels safe and protected. “ It has been the MVA government’s consistent effort to ensure that children are safeguarded from the impact of the ongoing #COVID19 crisis. Thanks to Shri. @satishkaushik2 Ji for his concern towards the protection of the children’s healthcare,” he wrote in his reply.

Hospitals for children,in Mumbai & Maharashtra to combat COVID infection in children is a great move.Thx Sh Aslam Shaikh,Hon Guardian Minister, Maharashtra fr tkng our request forward.Hope all states follow too. ⁦@AUThackeray⁩ ⁦@AslamShaikh_MLA⁩ ⁦@realsanjeev⁩ pic.twitter.com/C5I0cJE7tu — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) May 13, 2021

It has been MVA government’s consistent effort to ensure that children are safeguarded from the impact of the ongoing #COVID19 crisis. Thanks to Shri. @satishkaushik2 Ji for his concern towards the protection of the children’s healthcare. https://t.co/fXatoddQcV — Aslam Shaikh, INC (@AslamShaikh_MLA) May 13, 2021

Fan correct him for his mask

Soon after he shared the picture, the actor received hilarious comments from people regarding the way he wore a mask. The fans corrected him and asked him to adhere to safety norms while wearing the mask in the correct manner. The actor was wearing the mask on the upper lip and it did not cover his face. One of the users wrote, “Satish Ji what kind of mask you're wearing, would you explain?” Another user wrote, “Superb move !! Satish Ji Pls wear mask properly.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “At least you should wear your mask properly.”



@satishkaushik2 sir apne to mask pehenne ki sabse alag style innovate kiya hai. Mask wearing guidelines update karna padega 🤣 — Sanjay Gupta (@sanjayguptas) May 13, 2021

Satish ji what kind of mask you're wearing, would you explain? — Chirag Chavan (@OldMonk27) May 13, 2021

Calender मास्क कहाँ जा रहा है... — Deep Singh Tomar (@deepjtomar) May 13, 2021

सर मास्क जल्दीबाजी में पहन लिए क्या 😂 — Sachin (@sachin_kabeer) May 13, 2021

Satish Kaushik had appealed to the government in April after he recuperated from COVID-19 along with his daughter. Post the diagnosis, the actor was also hospitalised and there he realized the severity of the virus. "This wave of Corona is affecting children a lot. there r Wadia & SRCC hospitals for them in South Mumbai. Sadly not many hospitals in Suburbs. Humble request to have more hospitals & beds fr children from Borivali to Juhu," he tweeted then. MLA Aslam Shaikh was quick enough to send recovery wishes to the actor while thanking him for the suggestion and promised to ponder upon his request. "Have a speedy recovery @satishkaushik2 Ji. Thank you for such thoughtful suggestions, will certainly consider your request," he had written then. On March 17, Kaushik tweeted that he had contracted COVID-19 and was quarantined at home. The 64-year-old actor, however, was shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for better medical care. Later, he disclosed that his daughter Vanshika was still hospitalised and fighting with the battle.

(Image credit: PTI/ Satish Kaushik2/ Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.