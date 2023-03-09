Satish Kaushik Funeral: Family Shares Details Of Last Rites

Satish Kaushik died aged 66 in Delhi after suffering a heart attack on March 9. Ahead of his funeral, an official statement from the family has been released about the details of the actor's last rites. His last rite rituals and creation will take place on Thursday evening, at 5 pm.

The note read, "Jai Shree Ram! The cremation procession of Mr. Satish Kaushik Ji will take place at 5 PM today. The same will proceed from his residency (Raj Classic, A Wing 803/804), Off Yari Road, Versova Andheri West) to the Versova crematorium. Please keep him and the entire family in your prayers."

Satish Kaushik's post-mortem was conducted early this afternoon at the Deen Dayal Hospital in Delhi. The police official said that the doctors have ruled out any foul play in his death. The post-mortem report confirmed the cause of death as cardiac arrest.

During an interaction with the media, Anupam Kher said that Kaushik's mortal remains will be brought back to Mumbai in an air ambulance.

About Satish Kaushik's demise

Satish Kaushik died after suffering a heart attack on the morning of March 9. In an interview with PTI, Kaushik's close friend Anupam Kher shared that the actor-filmmaker was on his way to the hospital when he suffered a heart attack around 1 am.

He is survived by his wife and their 11-year-old daughter Vanshika.