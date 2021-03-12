Satish Kaushik Hails Arunachal CM For Launching Portable Cinema Theatres

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu who recently unveiled portable cinema theatre Digiplex in Itanagar received appreciation from veteran actor Satish Kaushik. Satish took to Twitter shared a video of the flag-off ceremony while thanking the honorable CM along with Bamang Felix, Minister of Home and Inter-State Border Affairs who inaugurated the Picturetime Digiplex

Satish Kaushik hails Prema Khandu

The initiative was started with an aim to make entertainment accessible to rural areas and other remote villages. Apart from this, the mobile theatres will also help in extending education to the people through the medium. The video showed the mobile vans with “a vision to connect mobile digital video theatre” written on them being flagged off in Itanagar by the CM. Thanking him for taking a step in boosting the entertainment sector, Satish wrote, “Historic Day in Arunanchal Pradesh.Flag Off for 5 Picture Time Digiplex Theatre by Hon CM @PemaKhanduBJP Great step 2 boost entertainment & education sector in d state.Congrats to Sushil man behind @PictureTime4 & team @akshay_vatsa @ShirinMehar.” Interestingly, viewers can also watch the quirky and amazing names that are given to each mobile video theatre. The first portable digiplex truck had “Badshah” inscribed on it followed by “Dhanno” and “Disco Dancer” and “Dr. Dang” in the third and fourth mobile van respectively which is adding more fun element to it.

CM Prema Khandu also shared a series of pictures from the event on the microblogging site while explaining how people in small towns can easily have access to world-class movie theatres. Sharing his joy in inaugurating five mobile theatre vans, the CM wrote, “With a mobile digital movie theatre, people from rural areas and small-town can experience the taste of world-class movie theatres. Flagged off today 5 mobile theatre vans, run by Picture Times. Besides providing entertainment, it can also be used for educational purposes.” Picture time Digiplex has in the past showcased some iconic films like Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn in the interiors of Maharashtra, and Satish Kaushik's directorial Kaagaz that starred Pankaj Tripathi in the lead showcased in rural Uttar Pradesh.