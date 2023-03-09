Satish Kaushik No More: A Look At The Actor's Journey

Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik died reportedly due to a heart attack on Thursday at the age of 66. Actor Anupam Kher revealed the information about his untimely demise to the world. While the late actor's fans were shocked to hear the news, they expressed their grief over his sudden death. Satish Kaushik was an Indian actor, producer, director, screenwriter, and comedian who has worked over the years in the entertainment industry.

Satish Kaushik's early life

Talking about his early life, he was born on April 13, 1956, in the Mahendragarh city of Haryana. Later, he pursued his graduation from Delhi's Kirori Mal College in 1972. The late actor was then an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India and the National School of Drama.

Satish Kaushik's acting journey

Indian actor Satish Kaushik rose to fame for his role as Calendar in the film Mr. India, as Chanu Ahmed in the film Brick Lane, and as Pappu Pager in the film Deewana Mastana. However, he started his acting career with the film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro in 1983, and in the same year, his films Woh 7 Din, Masoom, and Mandi were released. The actor was last seen in the film Chhatriwali and his film Emergency was in the making.

As a theatre artist, he was well-known for his role as Willy Loman in the play Salesman Ramlal. He then explored his role as a director and Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja starring Sridevi was his first directorial film. His second film as a director was Prem starring Tabu. His last directorial movie was Kaagaz in 2021. He was also cast as Nawaab Jung Bahadur in Sab TV's show titled The Great Indian Family Drama.

Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher's friendship

Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik were batchmates at the National School of Drama and have been friends for over 45 years. From time to time, they have celebrated their friendship, and the bond between them was something their fans will miss. Earlier, they launched their film company named Karol Bagh Productions. Their first film together was Teree Sang and the late actor himself directed the movie.

Satish Kaushik's personal life

The Indian actor married Shashi Kaushik in 1985. Then, they had a son named Shanu Kaushik who died at the age of two in 1996. Then, in 2012, they welcomed their daughter Vanshika via surrogacy.

Satish Kaushik's list of Awards

Satish Kaushik won the Filmfare Award in the category of Best Comic Actor in 1997 for his film Saajan Chale Sasural and before that he won the Filmfare Award in the same category for the 1990 film Ram Lakhan. In 1999, he won the Best Comic Actor award for Pardesi Babu. He also won the Dada Saheb Phalke Award in 2022 for the Best Supporting Actor category in the film Kaagaz.