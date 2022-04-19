Satish Kaushik On 40-yr Old Friendship With Anil Kapoor; 'Our Relationship Has Only Grown'

Bollywood veterans Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor are all set to share the screen space in the upcoming film Thar on Netflix. The two actors will play the roles of fellow policemen in the crime thriller. While the makers unveiled the film's trailer at a launch event yesterday, Satish Kaushik also got candid about his friendship with Anil Kapoor which dates back to the 1980s.

As per Hindustan Times, Satish Kaushik opened up about his friendship with Anil Kapoor during the trailer launch event of Thar. The actor mentioned how very few people know that he became friends with Anil Kapoor on the sets of the 1983 film Woh Saat Din, with which Anil Kapoor made his acting debut. Reminiscing about Anil Kapoor's sweet gesture on the sets of the film, Kaushik said, "I played a flower seller and adjust two dialogues in it! When I was doing that role, I needed a shirt for the character. I remember Anil brought a shirt, which he said was worn by Rishi Kapoor in Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan." "I was thrilled I was getting to wear Rishi Ji's shirt!". To note, Satish Kaushik had directed Anil Kapoor in Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hai and Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai.

Satish Kaushik further revealed how it was Anil Kapoor who got him the role in Woh Saat Din. The actor revealed that Dil Dhadakne Do star spotted him at Prithvi Theatre and suggested his name to producer Boney Kapoor. He said, "Anil was not just a hero, he was also the production guy on the film. It was Anil, who saw me while performing in Prithvi Theatre and suggested my name to Boney Kapoor. Boney was paying me Rs 201 but Anil pushed him to give me Rs 501 for the film." "It is destiny that from doing a two-dialogue role, I became his friend, family member. Our relationship has only grown with time," Satish Kaushik added.

More about Thar

The upcoming Netflix film Thar is a crime thriller starring Anil Kapoor and his actor son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor in the lead roles. The film will also see Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik playing pivotal roles. Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the movie is set to arrive on Netflix on May 6.

Image: Instagram/@anilskapoor