Satish Kaushik requests govt to add more 'hospitals & beds' to treat children amid COVID

After fighting with the deadly coronavirus and emerging as a warrior, veteran actor Satish Kaushik recently took to Twitter and expressed his concerns over less number of hospitals for children in the city. Amid the second wave of the virus, the senior actor spoke about how COVID is affecting the children at a rapid pace. He further requested the government to come up with more 'hospitals & beds' for children so that they can receive prompt treatment.

Satish Kaushik requests government to add more beds to treat patients

The actor who was recently hospitalised with his daughter after the two had been diagnosed with the virus, informed that there are only a few hospitals in the suburbs that are treating children. "This wave of Corona is affecting children a lot. there r Wadia & SRCC hospitals for them in South Mumbai. Sadly not many hospitals in Suburbs. Humble request to have more hospitals & beds fr children from Borivali to Juhu," he tweeted.

MLA Aslam Shaikh was quick enough to send recovery wishes to the actor while thanking him for the suggestion and promised to ponder upon his request. "Have a speedy recovery @satishkaushik2 Ji. Thank you for such thoughtful suggestions, will certainly consider your request," he wrote. Satish thanked the MLA for his prompt reply and wrote that helping the children and parents at these uncertain times is the need of the hour. "Thank u Aslam Ji @AslamShaikh_MLA for ur immediate response. U r super prompt as always. This is the need of the hour and will help a lot of children and their parents for getting treatment for COVID 19," he opined.

Have a speedy recovery @satishkaushik2 Ji. Thank you for such thoughtful suggestions, will certainly consider your request. — Aslam Shaikh, INC (@AslamShaikh_MLA) April 5, 2021

Thank u Aslam Ji @AslamShaikh_MLA for ur immediate response . U r super prompt as always .This is the need of the hour and will help lot of children and thier parents for getting treatment for COVID 19. ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ @OfficeofUT @rajeshtope11 @IqbalSinghChah2 @realsanjeev https://t.co/o58mw1sbwL — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 6, 2021



On March 17, Kaushik tweeted that he had contracted COVID-19 and was quarantined at home. The 64-year-old actor, however, was shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for better medical care. Later, he disclosed that his daughter Vanshika was still hospitalised and fighting with the battle. With the blessings of all, Satish's daughter is home after completely recovering from the virus. The actor had shared a picture of his daughter who can be seen praying in a temple while thanking God. In another, she can be seen smiling and sitting in the car as she gets ready to drive home. "Ganpati Bappa prayers to u for making me recover & sending me home after COVID. Thank You #DrSantanu Sen # DrTanu Singhal, everybody at @KDAHMumbai& all my papa’s friends for taking care of me with so much love. Vanshika Kaushik," (sic) he tweeted.



Ganpati Bappa prayers to u for making me recover & sending me home after COVID . Thank You #DrSantanu Sen # DrTanu Singhal ,everybody at â¦@KDAHMumbaiâ© & all my papa’s friends for taking care of me with so much love .â¦. Vanshika â¦Kaushik ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒ¹ pic.twitter.com/edRfL3MUAu — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 2, 2021

(Image credit: Instagram/ PTI)