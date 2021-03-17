Satish Kaushik Tests COVID-19 Positive, Anupam Kher Believes 'pause Will Rejuvenate' Him

Actor Satish Kaushik took to his Twitter handle to share that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 64-year-old actor also revealed that he is 'home quarantining' to recover and urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.

Anupam Kher, a close friend and co-actor, wrote, "Dearest @satishkaushik2 !! Please take care. I am sure in this quarantine period a great script will emerge. This pause in your hectic life as an actor/producer/director will rejuvenate you. Love and prayers always." READ | Satish Kaushik posts 'sunny winter' selfie; see Amar Upadhyay's reaction

Colleagues from the film industry including Hiten Tejwani, Anup Soni, Tusshar Kapoor, and others also wished Kaushik a speedy recovery.

Attention please!! I have been tested Covid positive. I would request everyone to get tested, who came in contact with me in the last few days. I am home quarantined. Your love, best wishes & blessings will help. Thanks. — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) March 17, 2021

Dearest @satishkaushik2 !! Please take care. I am sure in this quarantine period a great script will emerge. This pause in your hectic life as an actor/producer/director will rejuvenate you. Love and prayers always. ðŸ™ðŸŒºðŸ˜ https://t.co/OYUdu3f0Ea

— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 17, 2021

Take care Satishji and get well soon ..wishing u a speedy recovery ..ðŸ™ŒðŸ™Œ — hitentejwani (@tentej) March 17, 2021

Take Care Satish Ji...Get well soon...ðŸŒ» — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) March 17, 2021

Get well soon Satish ji ðŸ‘ — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) March 17, 2021

Rest good @satishkaushik2 get well soon ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼! Praying for your speedy recovery — Soundarya Sharma (@soundarya_20) March 17, 2021

Sir â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) March 17, 2021

India recorded its highest daily tally of coronavirus cases this year with 28,903 new infections, taking the total COVID-19 tally to 1,14,38,734, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Satish Kaushik's directorial Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi released recently. The film is a satirical comedy and a commentary on the identity crisis. Based on a real-life story, Kaagaz revolves around Lal Bihari Mritak (Tripathi) from a village in UP, who struggled for 18 years to prove that he is alive after he was declared dead in the records.

Kaagaz also marks Kaushik's return to direction after 2014's horror-comedy Gang of Ghosts. His previous credits as a director include Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, and Tere Naam. Best remembered for his comedic turns in Mr India, Deewana Mastana, and Saajan Chale Sasural, the actor in an interview to PTI said that he has been trying to re-establish himself as a director.

(With PTI inputs)