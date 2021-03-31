Satish Kaushik's Daughter 'feels Better' After COVID-19 Diagnosis, Actor Pens Note

Actor and director Satish Kaushik on Tuesday took to his social media handle and shared a picture, featuring his daughter Vanshika. Sharing the photo-post of the two of them looking outside the hospital window, Satish wrote, "Father-Daughter hoping for COVID free world. Thanks is a very small word to say but has big gratitude & emotions and compassion when u say it to ur dearest friends who stand by you in hard times".

Interestingly, the 64-year-old actor tagged many of his friends from the film fraternity - like film producer Jayantilal Gada, director Rumy Jafry, actors Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Suchitra and Anil Kapoor - for extending their support to him during his tough times. To conclude his caption, Satish gave a health update of his daughter as he wrote, "Friends & Well Wishers I m recovering at home and Vanshika is feeling better today morning by wishes of god & u all". He also dropped a few folded-hands emoticons at the end of his caption.

Satish Kaushik's daughter's health update:

Within a couple of hours, a handful of followers and friends of the veteran actor took to the comments section and expressed their concern for Satish Kaushik's daughter. Raj Babbar's daughter Juuhi Babbar commented, "Praying praying praying for our little Vanshika's speedy recovery" while actor Neena Gupta wrote, "She will be ok kaushikan love love". While Satish's Scam 1992 co-star Pratik Gandhi wrote, "Get well soon", actor Pulkit Samrat dropped a red-heart emoticon.

Satish Kaushik tested COVID-19

On March 17, the Kaagaz actor had shared a note post to inform his followers that he had been tested positive for COVID-19 and had gone into self-isolation at his home. However, he was shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for better medical care. Later, in a report of Spotboye, which published on March 29, Kaushik informed that he has returned home.

On the professional front, the veteran actor's Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti bagged an award at the recently announced 67th National Film Awards. Satish was last seen in Kaagaz along with Pankaj Tripathi. Meanwhile, he has wrapped up shooting for Vivek Agnihotri’s The Last Show also starring Anupam Kher.

(Image Source: Satish Kaushik's IG)

