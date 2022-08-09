Last Updated:

'Flag adopted in 1947' | Satish Shah Poses With Tiranga 'from 1942 Quit India Movement'; Netizens Debunk Claim

Veteran star Satish Shah took to Twitter and shared a pic of himself holding a Tiranga which he claimed his mother "got during Quit India Movement."

As India prepares to celebrate its 75th Independence Day, veteran star Satish Shah took to his social media space and uploaded a picture of himself holding a Tiranga which he claimed his mother received during 'The quit India Movement 1942'. Also known as the August Movement, the Quit India Movement was launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (Mahatma Gandhi) on 8th August 1942, during World War II, demanding an end to British rule in India.

Shah's post, however, witnessed strong reactions as netizens were quick to point out an error in his claim and schooled him about how the Indian flag before 1947 had a charkha and not the Ashoka Chakra in the middle.

Netizens react after Satish Shah posts pic holding National Flag

Taking to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, actor Sathish Shah shared a picture of himself holding an Indian flag. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "The very same TIRANGA DHWAJ my mother had got during Quit India Movement 1942". The pic saw Shah in a white kurta pyjama as he posed holding a Tiranga in his hands. Take a look at it here:

As Shah showcased the old flag, netizens schooled the Hum Sath Sath Hain actor, as evident from the comments section. A user tweeted, "man this wasn't even the flag of India in 1942 will Indians ever stop embarrassing themselves? (sic)". Another user wrote, "I might be wrong, but as far as I know the Ashok Chakra in the Indian flag was suggested by Ambedkar Sahab just before independence and adopted in July 1947. So, not quite sure how we had a Tiranga with Ashok Chakra in 1942. A beautiful piece of history though. (sic)"

A netizen took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "How easy to fool people in the name of Nationalism. This flag was adopted in 1947 but people can time travel!" Take a look:

India prepares to celebrate 75th Independence Day

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on 15th August 2022 and in order to mark the celebration the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been launched by the Ministry of Culture. The idea behind it is to invoke a feeling of patriotism among the people. National flags are also being made in huge quantity keeping in view the rising demand. As a part of the movement, the Centre has targeted to encourage the hoisting of the Tricolour atop more than 20 crore houses between August 13 and August 15. 

