Satish Shah Receives First COVID-19 Jab, Says 'stood For 3 Hours' In Scorching Heat

Veteran actor Satish Shah took to Twitter and informed about receiving the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai. Shah, who is the latest Indian celebrity to receive the vaccine, detailed his experience in a post and revealed that he stood for three hours in the scorching heat to receive the first dose at BKC. Apart from this, the actor also gave an account of the chaos and commotion outside the center and how he was scolded for not availing the VIP entrance.

Satish Shah received COVID-19 vaccine

Satish in his tweet mentioned that protocols were being followed outside the center whereas inside he felt things quite disciplined. Sharing the information about his first dose, the actor wrote, “#COVID19Vaccination stood for 3hrs. In the hot Sun at BKC n got it done. Total chaos outside but very disciplined inside. Got politely scolded for not availing VIP entrance but felt good behaving like RK Lakshman’s common man.”

#COVID19Vaccination stood for 3hrs. In the hot Sun at BKC n got it done. Total chaos outside but very disciplined inside. Got politely scolded for not availing VIP entrance but felt good behaving like RK Lakshman’s common man. — satish shah (@sats45) March 2, 2021

The 69-year-old actor had tested COVID-19 positive last year in July, for which he was also admitted to the Lilawati hospital in Mumbai for eight days. Shah was later advised home quarantine. The actor later thanked the medical authorities for their care and attention and also appealed to people to get themselves admitted to a hospital as soon as they test positive for COVID-19 to avoid any complications.

#Lilawatihospital can’t thank the angels in there enough for restoring my health back to normal. God bless u all. — satish shah (@sats45) August 9, 2020

Apart from Satish Shah, South Indian actor turned politician Kamal Haasan also received his first dose of vaccination While sharing a picture of receiving his first jab at the hospital, the 66-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Sri Ramachandra Hospital I got vaccinated. Everyone who cares not just about themselves but also about others should get the vaccination immediately. Today immunization of body, next month vaccination against corruption. Get ready (sic).”

The senior actor who has featured in several films is best known for his role in the popular comedy TV show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Satish also appeared as a judge on the TV show Comedy Circus. He has starred in several films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Akele Hum Akele Tum, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and many more. He was last seen in the 2014 film Humshakals that starred Saif Ali Khan and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

