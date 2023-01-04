Satish Shah's Reply To Racist Comment At UK's Heathrow Airport Is Winning Internet

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Satish Shah recently made headlines for facing racist comments at the Heathrow airport in London. The veteran actor, in a tweet, explained the incident and said the Heathrow airport staff was wondering how could he (Satish) afford a first-class ticket.

The veteran actor, on January 2, took to his Twitter handle to share the incident.

He wrote: "I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate ”how can they afford 1st class?”

Satish Shah's tweet garnered many positive comments from his fans. One of them wrote, "Brilliant 1st class reply." Another user wrote, "More power to you."

Check out Satish Shah's tweet here:

I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate”how can they afford 1st class?” — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) January 2, 2023

'Totally made-up story'

There were also a few comments that weren't in favour of Satish Shah and rather thought that it was untrue or a way to show off that he travelled first-class.

A Twitter user wrote, "Totally made up story, obviously." Another user's comment read, "Nice way to say you travelled first class. Noted sir! Rest all is humbug and you also know that! Thousands travel first class from india and only you get called out. Kuch jyada nahi ho gaya!"

About Satish Shah

Satish Shah, 71, is famously known for his roles in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,' co-starring Ratna Pathak Shah, 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' (1983), 'Yeh Jo Zindagi Hai' (1984), 'Main Hoon Na' (2004', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' (2003), 'Fanaa' (2006) and 'Bhootnath' (2008).

