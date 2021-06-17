Satyajeet Dubey Shares Video On Completing 13 Years As An Actor, Jackie Shroff Reacts

Bollywood actor Satyajeet Dubey who is popular for his performances in movies like Prassthanam and Always Kabhi Kabhi recently completed 13 years in the Hindi film industry. On Thursday, June 17 the actor shared that his debut film Always Kabhi Kabhi released on the same day in 2011 and to celebrate the milestone the actor shared a small clip on Instagram and penned a sweet note.

Satyajeet Dubey celebrates 13 years as an actor

The actor shared a collage video of all his work as an actor in the Bollywood industry along with the caption that read, "A journey from teens to twenties, 10 years of making movies and 13 years as an actor, tried encapsulating it all in 60 seconds. On 17 June 2011, my debut film #AlwaysKabhiKabhi released and from AKK to #Prassthanam what a ride it has been so far. Grateful to the core for everything and far away from even an ounce of satisfaction. The unquenchable thirst, the insatiable hunger for what i do to feed my heart and soul and fortunately also for my living keeps on growing by each passing day. It’s really a big deal for a guy who came from Bilaspur to Mumbai to make his dream come true and who’s truly living his dream now! Yeh toh opening credit tha, (this was the opening credit) picture toh ab shuru hogi dost (the film has just begun)".

He further addressed a note to all the youngsters who are aspiring to be actors by writing, "And for the boys and girls who are starting out, I’m no expert but here’s my learning along the way: Be kind to yourself. Have some extra faith in you. Never give up on your dreams just because of the time it will take to accomplish it because you make your own LUCK if you stay at it long enough. Hang in there, do the work. WORK HARD. LOOK AFTER YOUR MENTAL, PHYSICAL AND EMOTIONAL HEALTH (nothing comes before that) Keep educating yourself in every possible way. And the most important one 'You stop worrying about the things that you can’t do anything about. you focus more on the stuff that you can do something about.'"

Jackie Shroff reacts to Satyajeet Dubey's video

Jackie Shroff who was also a part of the Prassthanam cast along with Satyajeet shared the video on his Instagram stories along with a heart emoji.

Reactions to Satyajeet Dubey's video

The actor has been receiving congratulatory messages in the comments section of the post from his industry colleagues. The actor's fans shared that they are super proud of him and also congratulated him for completing more than a decade in Bollywood. Many netizens also wished the actor good luck in his future endeavours. Take a look at some of the comments below.

IMAGE: SATYAJEET DUBEY'S INSTAGRAM

