Satyajit Ray: Top 5 Movies By The Iconic Filmmaker Every Movie Buff Must Watch

Satyajit Ray was a famous Indian filmmaker, screenwriter, music composer, graphic artist, lyricist, and author. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all time and many of his films received universal acclaim from critics. In his career, he directed 36 films, including feature films, documentaries, and short films. Satyajit Ray was not only a great filmmaker but also a renowned fiction writer, publisher, illustrator, calligrapher, music composer, graphic designer, and a film critic. He was also a successful author who wrote multiple short stories & novels for young children and teenagers. Listed below are the top 5 must-watch Satyajit Ray films:

Top 5 Satyajit Ray films

1) Pather Panchali

This is considered to be one of Satyajit Ray's best movies. This film was also his first film and it received great recognition. The film was written and directed by Satyajit Ray and produced by the Government of West Bengal. The film was the first instalment in The Apu Trilogy. The film starred actors like Subir Banerjee, Kanu Banerjee, Karuna Banerjee, Uma Dasgupta and Chunibala Devi in prominent roles.

2) The Big City

Mahanagar or The Big City is another one of Satyajit Ray's best movies. The film is about a married woman named Aarti who decides to start working due to financial crises while her husband grows insecure and jealous. The film stars actress Madhabi Mukherjee in the lead role.

3) The Music Room

This is another acclaimed film by Satyajit Ray that was released in the year 1958. The film is also called Jalsaghar. It revolves around a rich landlord who is constantly in competition with his neighbor who fancies lavish musical fests. The film focuses on the subject of the zamindari system prevalent back in the years. The film stars actors like Chhabi Biswas, Padma Devi, Pinaki Sen Gupta in pivotal roles.

4) Charulata

Charulata was released in the year 1964. The film revolves around a married woman named Charulata, who sits at home alone while her wealthy husband Bhupati runs his English language newspaper. The film focuses on the subject of the lonely wife and showcases life from her perspective. The movie stars Soumitra Chatterjee, Madhabi Mukherjee and Sailen Mukherjee in prominent roles.

5) Days and Nights in the Forest

Also titled Aranyer Din Ratri, this film received high praise from critics. The film revolves around four friends and depicts their mundane city life. It was considered to be ahead of its time by critics. It received several awards and nominations.

