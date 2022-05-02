Satyajit Ray's Birth Anniversary: Nawazuddin Hails 'Mozart Of Film Making' In Hearty Post

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddique remembered the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray on his 101st birth anniversary. One of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Ray is known for introducing realistic cinema to India with films like Pather Panchali, The Music Room, Charulata, The Apu Trilogy and The Big City.

The filmmaker is celebrated for his commendable works such as The Music Room (1958), The Big City (1963) and Charulata (1964) and Apu Trilogy (1955-1959).

Nawazuddin Siddique pays heartfelt tribute to Satyajit Ray

Remembering Satyajit Ray on his birth anniversary, Nawazuddin Siddique took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback picture of the late filmmaker. Dedicating a post to Ray, the Sacred Games actor wrote in the caption, "The Man who made the whole World of Cinema talk about India. The Mozart of Film Making."

He further added, "He made cinema on realistic people & very local subjects and it was appreciated globally. The one who made the Local go Global. Wishing A Very Happy Birth Anniversary to the thespian of Film Making, the Legendary #SatyajitRay."

All India Radio pays tribute to Satyajit Ray

Earlier in the day, the All India Radio News took to its official Twitter handle and paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary artiste. The tweet read, "Today is the birth centenary of a master filmmaker #SatyajitRay. Born on 2nd May 1921, Ray is regarded as one of the finest filmmakers the world has ever seen. He created cinematic masterpieces like 'Pather Panchali', 'Charulata' and 'Devi'."

Today is birth centenary of master film maker #SatyajitRay. Born on 2nd May, 1921, Ray is regarded as one of finest filmmakers the world has ever seen. He created cinematic masterpieces like 'Pather Panchali', 'Charulata' and 'Devi'. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 2, 2022

Satyajit Ray: Awards & Recognition

Satyajit Ray won several awards including 36 National Film Awards, a Golden Lion Award and an Honorary Academy Award during his memorable career. The filmmaker directed over 36 films, including feature films, documentaries and shorts and authored several short stories and novels, primarily for young children and teenagers.

He was awarded an honorary degree by Oxford University in 1978. His first film, Pather Panchali (1955), won 11 international award, including the inaugural Best Human Document award at the 1956 Cannes Film Festival.

Satyajit Ray is a cultural icon in India and in the Bengali communities worldwide. The city of Kolkata (then Calcutta) came to a standstill post his death as lakhs of people gathered around his house to pay their last respects.

Image: Instagram/@nawazuddin._siddiqui/irajsingharora