Satyajit Ray's Hand-written Script Of Classic Drama Film 'Ghare Baire' To Release Soon

The handwritten original script of the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's drama film titled Ghare Baire is set to release soon. The script was set to release on the occasion of the filmmaker's birth centenary but received setbacks due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Actors like Soumitra Chatterjee, Victor Banerjee, Swatilekha Sengupta, and more were part of the cast of the 1985 classic drama film.

Satyajit Ray's handwritten script of Ghare Baire

As per a report from PTI, the West Bengal Film Journalists’ Association (WBFJA) announced that they will be soon releasing the original hand-written script of Ghare Baire directed by Satyajit Ray. WBFJA general secretary Nirmal Dhar told the outlet that the script has been accessed with the help of Ray's family and the binding process of copies is set to begin soon. The script was originally scheduled to be released on January 16 during WBFJA Awards.

It was also set to mark Ray’s birth centenary, however, the surge in COVID-19 cases proved to be a setback to the occasion. Talking about its release date, the general secretary expressed his wish to release the script during the late filmmaker's centenary year. He said, ''We will wait for an appropriate occasion for the release, preferably the award ceremony to be held when the situation becomes conducive. But certainly, we wish this can be done on the centenary year.''

More on Satyajit Ray's Ghare Baire

The 1985 drama follows the story of a happily married woman being encouraged by her husband to pursue education. However, the story takes a turn when a radical man enters their life proving to be a hurdle in their relationship. The film is set in the backdrop of the freedom movement and boycotting of foreign-made goods in India.

More on Satyajit Ray

Satyajit Ray is known for his revolutionary contribution to Indian film cinema and is dubbed the greatest filmmaker of all time. Some of his celebrated works include The Apu Trilogy, Charulata, Chiriyakhana, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Shakha Proshakha, and more. Throughout his career, the filmmaker directed over 36 films including 29 feature films, five documentaries, and two short films.

