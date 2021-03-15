Satyajit Ray's 'Master Anshuman' To Be Turned Into A Film By Sagnik Chatterjee

Renowned Indian film director Satyajit Ray's short story Master Anshuman will now get a film adaptation and to be shown on the big screen. The popular short story which depicted the story of a young boy who leaves his home to act in a short film in Ajmer will now be turned into a movie by an aspiring young director. Fans and critics alike are excited to watch the movie adaptation of a crowd favourite short story by Satyajit Ray.

Master Anshuman to be adapted on the big screen

The young and aspiring director, Sagnik Chatterjee is undertaking the project after contemplating about it for 18 years. According to the reports from PTI, Sagnik has had several discussions about this passion project with Sandip Ray who is supportive of Sagnik's ambition. Sagnik said that he was interested in making Master Anshuman into a movie ever since he was in school in 1986-87.

The opportunity of possibly working on it arrived when Sagnik became a part of Sandip Ray's Bombaiyer Bombete project where Sandip told Chatterjee that the short story did have the potential to become a film. After Sagnik voiced out his interest to make it his first feature film, Sandeep gave him a nod of approval to go ahead with the project. Sandip also informed the audience about the support he got from the Ray family.

Sandip Ray supported Sagnik Chatterjee

Sandip Ray kept the right aside of Master Anshuman after trusting Sagnik Chatterjee. The young director told the audience that Sandip refused to look at the script and instead opted to see the movie on the big screen. Satyajit Ray's daughter-in-law is reportedly responsible for the costumes.

Sagnik Chatterjee's thoughts on Satyajit Ray's films

Talking about the project, Sagnik informed the audience that the story will be set in contemporary times and the essence of the movie will stay intact. The director is planning to start the shooting of the movie in April this year after the production being delayed for a year due to covid. Talking about Satyajit Ray, Sagnik opened about making the movie as a tribute to Satyajit Ray as he has inspired several young filmmakers like himself.

The director revealed that he will dedicate his upcoming documentary and feature film to Sandip Ray as working with him for several years has enriched him in experience. Chatterjee will be following his own style of filmmaking for this project. Featuring in the movie will be an ensemble of the talented cast including names like Ravi Keenu, Priyanka Upendra, and Rajatava Dutta.