'Satyamev Jayate 2' Director Milap Zaveri Loses 32 Kilos; Celebs Bowled Over By New Look

Fitness is considered among the important aspects of the film industry, and a majority of the actors are involved in different types of activities to maintain their physique. Some stars are regularly clicked at the gym, while some perform yoga or pilates, home exercises, and other activities to remain fit.

It's not just the actors who are taking steps to look presentable on screen, recently a filmmaker too bowled B-Town over with his transformation. Satyameva Jayate director Milap Zaveri made headlines for losing 32 kilos recently.

A couple of days ago, Milap gave his Instagram followers a view of a different version of himself. Posting a photo of himself looking slimmer than before, he shared that he weighed 98.6 kilos and added that it was the time in four years that he was weighing in two-digit figures.

Some could not believe his transformation, and TV actor Gautami Kapoor's question, 'Who's this' proved this.

He opened up about his transformation in an interview with Hindustan Times on Thursday, where he said that he had achieved the task within a year. He shared that he found himself lethargic and would feel exhausted after playing with his six-year-old son Mehaan. He said that was the moment when he thought of getting fitter to be able to 'be there' for his wife Gouri and son.

After working intensely towards his goal, he added that he beat his son in a race a few weeks ago.

The 42-year-old did so with the help of a low-carb-high protein diet and a regimen, which consisted of three days of cardio and three days of weight training. He added that he would not miss his workouts even when he was on a holiday. He targets to lose 15-20 kilos more.

Milap also credited his friends like Shaad Randhawa, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh for their encouragement in him going closer to his goal. Milaap termed it as a 'long, tough journey', but called it 'fulfilling'. He conveyed his gratitude to his wife and son and entire family, his trainer and nutritionist. He added that he wanted to maintain this loss and lose more so that he could race with his son all his life.

Milap also wrote that he wished his story would inspire more people to 'lose their flab and get to fab.'

Among the celebrities who praised his new look were Genelia, Gautami, Anup Soni, among others.



