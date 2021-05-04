'Satyameva Jayate 2' Cast: Meet The Actors Of The Vigilante Action Film

A week ago it was announced that the release of Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate 2 which is the second instalment in the Satyameva Jayate franchise has been postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie which was originally scheduled to have a theatrical release on May 13 has now been pushed to a later date. While the makers have not yet announced its updated release date, let's take a look at the cast of Satyameva Jayate 2.

A look at Satyameva Jayate 2 cast

John Abraham

The movie stars Bollywood actor John Abraham in the lead. John will be playing a double role in the movie as Satya and Jay. While Satya is a police officer, his other character Jay will be Satya's nemesis. Much like the first instalment, John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 will be a massy film in which he will be playing the role of a vigilante who fights against injustice and the misuse of power.

Divya Khosla Kumar

Bhushan Kumar's wife and producer Divya Khosla Kumar will be playing the female lead in the movie. The model turned actor, producer and director made her debut in 2004 with the movie Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. Divya took a break from acting post her first film and focused on being a director. Divya Khosla Kumar made her directorial debut with Yaariyan and later also directed the movie Sanam Re.

Rajeev Pillai

John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Malayalam actor Rajeev Pillai in a pivotal role. The actor has been a part of several regional movies like City of God, Thalaivaa, Oru Muthassi Gadha, Pathinettam Padi and most recently in Salmon 3D. The actor has also played small roles in Bollywood movies like Shakeela and Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal.

Annup Sonii

Annup Sonii is a popular face in the television industry and is best known for being the host on the famous TV show, Crime Patrol. The actor will be playing a pivotal role in Satayamva Jayate 2. Sonii was last seen in the Zee5 movie Raat Baaki Hai which released in April 2021. He has been a part of several Hindi movies including Gangaajal, Footpath, Dus Kahaniyaan, Class of '83 among others.

Gautami Kapoor

Television actor Gautami Kapoor will also be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2. She is popularly known for her roles in serials like Kehta Hai Dil, Ghar Ek Mandir and Parvarrish - Season 2. The actor has been a part of several Marathi and Hindi movies including Bindhast, Student of the Year, Shaadi Ke Side Effects and Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. Gautami was last seen in the Disney + Hostar series Special Ops in which she played the role of Kay Kay Menon's wife.

