'Satyameva Jayate 2' Team Comes Up With Innovative Way To Follow COVID-19 Measures On Set

With the government granting permission to restart shootings of films and television, several filmmakers and production houses have resumed work by abiding by cautionary measures. The makers of crime thriller film Satyameva Jayate 2 have come up with an innovative way to follow safety guidelines along with work. The makers will be distributing printed masks amongst the crew members once the filming begins in August 2020.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a picture on his Instagram page which showed the poster of the film been printed on the masks featuring John Abraham in a fierce cop avatar. The film critic informed on the microblogging site that the masks will be distributed within the crew of the entire film so that all an adhere to safety norms set in by the government. Sometime back, in an interview with a leading news portal, producer Bhushan Kumar talked about the development of the upcoming action-drama Satyameva Jayate 2. He elaborated that after completing a ten-12 day schedule for Mumbai Saga in Hyderabad, John Abraham will start working for the sequel of Satyameva Jayate.

Makers of #SatyamevaJayate2 come up with masks... Will be distributed amongst the crew once filming begins in August 2020... Stars #JohnAbraham and #DivyaKhoslaKumar... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. pic.twitter.com/6CGWaZGJ7C — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2020

He also revealed that John Abraham and director Milap Zaveri are working on the dialogues and scenes. While confirming that the team of Satyameva Jayate 2 will start shoot from August, Bhushan Kumar said that they all are excited about the project. He revealed Milap met John, after three months for two hours at Milap's Bandra office. They discussed the revisions in the script and the upcoming shoot. Along with the co-producers, Nikkhil and Monisha Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani, Bhushan Kumar is working with the team to ensure everyone strictly adhere to the safety guidelines laid down by film bodies and the government.

Meanwhile, director Milap Zaveri also gave a sneak peek into his meet with John. Milap added that he has worked on the action scenes and punch lines during the lockdown and narrated them to John. He further added that John reviewed a few work-in-progress posters and listened to one patriotic song that Bhushan Kumar gave them for the film. He concluded saying that they were together from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm.

