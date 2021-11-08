'Satyameva Jayate 2': Nora Fatehi Reveals Upcoming Song 'Kusu Kusu' Release Date

Nora Fatehi is currently gearing up for the release of the all-new song Kusu Kusu and headed to her Instagram account to share the poster of the upcoming release. The song will be part of the film Satyameva Jayate 2 and will release on November 10, ahead of the release of the film. The film starring John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar and Gautami Kapoor will get its theatrical release on November 25.

Nora Fatehi announces release date of new song Kusu Kusu

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram account on Monday and shared a poster of her upcoming song Kusu Kusu, from the John Abraham starrer. She referenced her special appearance for the song Dilbar in the 2018 film, Satyameva Jayate. She wrote, "After #DILBAR, back again but this time as DILRUBA❤️‍🔥". She could be seen in a sizzling gold outfit in the poster and told her fans and followers to 'get ready for a jaw-dropping song'.

Kusu Kusu will not be the first song from the film to be released. Meri Zindagi Hai Tu was released last week and gave fans a sneak peek into the romance they can expect on the big screen. The song featured John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar’s characters and focused on their undeniable chemistry.

The trailer of Satyameva Jayate 2 was recently released and gave fans a glimpse into John Abraham's character. The actor was seen taking on a legal battle in Satyameva Jayate and is now gearing up to entertain fans in a much-awaited sequel. The power-packed trailer included some dangerous stunts and powerful dialogues, leaving fans excited for the release of the film on November 25. The trailer gave a glimpse of John Abraham, who will be seen taking on three roles on the big screen. The trailer showcased one among the three characters of the actor and portrayed him as a person who works relentlessly to battle corruption in Lucknow. The actor’s fit body and biceps are also featured in the trailer, and his action-packed fight sequences are sure to give his fans goosebumps. The actor shared the trailer on his Instagram account and wrote, "CORRUPTION karenge DHER, Bharat Maa ke TEEN SHER!"

Image: Instagram/@norafatehi