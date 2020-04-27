Lesser Known Facts Of John Abraham Starrer 'Satyameva Jayate'

John Abraham known for his macho physique, is one of the top actors and producers in the Bollywood industry today. Having completed almost two decades in the industry, John has successfully created his own unique place in the hearts of the audience and has a huge fan-base. Abraham made his Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism (2003), an erotic thriller film, alongside Bipasha Basu, and has never looked back since.

In 2018, John Abraham played the lead character in Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate. The movie also cast Manoj Bajpayee and Aisha Sharma in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around an honest cop who attempts to hunt down a vigilante who kills corrupt cops by setting them on fire. Here are some lesser-known facts about Satyameva Jayate. Read ahead to know more-

Satyameva Jayate’s lesser-known facts

Manoj Bajpayee and John Abraham reunited for this movie after Shootout At Wadala (2013).

The movie was originally titled Raakh.

It became 2018’s biggest opening movie.

The movie marks the debut of Neha Sharma's younger sister, Aisha Sharma.

The movie clashed with Gold which is also based on a patriotic them and stars John Abraham's good friend, Akshay Kumar.

The makers were looking for a "U" certificate because of the patriotism involved in the movie. However, they got an "A" certificate due to the violence.

The hit track Dilbar Dilbar was recreated for the movie as an item number, starring Nora Fatehi. The song went out to become a huge hit.

Dilbar Dilbar song from the movie is the most googled song of the year in 2018 in India.

Tajdar-e-haram is recreated by Atif Aslam for the movie and was quite similar to his coke studio version.

The sequel of this movie, Satyameva Jayate 2, will be made.

