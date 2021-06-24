'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' Director Sameer Vidwans Says 'Kartik Aaryan Is Immensely Talented'

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Kartik Aaryan recently shared the teaser of his upcoming movie, Satyanarayan ki Katha directed by Sameer Vidwans. While sharing the teaser he called it a "special" movie with special people. Now, the debutant Bollywood director talked about casting the actor for his movie in a recent interview. Read further to know what he said.

Sameer Vidwans talks about casting Kartik Aaryan

As per Spotboye, the director expressed his nervousness and said that he is anxious and curious to know where the journey will take him. He added that he has been working on the script of Satyanarayan Ki Katha along with his writer Karan Sharma for almost two years. Talking about Kartik Aaryan, the director revealed that the actor was very excited about the project when he narrated the script. After which he went to narrate the script to Sajid Nadiadwala who loved it. Sameer then said that it was encouraging to see such huge commercial names being passionate about his project, a different kind of love story.

Sameer then went on to talk about the story of Kartik Aaryan's next movie. He said that it is a love story that includes a tender heart. The director added that it is a unique "moving love story" which will bring out a facet of the actor's talent which the audience hasn't seen so far. He praised the actor and called him "immensely talented" and that he wanted only him for such a role. Concluding, he talked about the female lead for the film and said that the search is still on. He said that there are various names that they are looking at and they haven't ruled out the possibility of bringing in a fresh face. The shoot for the movie will begin around November-December, the director revealed.

More about Sameer Vidwans' movies

Sameer Vidwans made his debut with the Marathi movie Anandi Gopal that released in the year 2019 and is written by Karan Sharma and Irawati Karnik. It revolves around the story of the first Indian female doctor of western medicine, Anandi Gopal Joshi. It features Bhagyashree Milind and Lalit Prabhakar in the lead roles. Talking about the same, the director was surprised to know that people still watch the movie on Zee5 after two years of the release.

