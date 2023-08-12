Satyaprem Ki Katha Makes OTT Debut, Here's When And Where To Watch The Film

Satyaprem Ki Katha has been one of the most appreciated films to release in theatres off-late. It refreshed Kartik Aaryan's filmography with an appreciable hit after Shehzada's box office debacle. The romantic drama with a strong social message has now made its OTT debut.

3 things you need to know

Satyaprem Ki Katha released in theatres on June 29.

It saw Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani capitalise on the love the pair received in their previous collaboration, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Chandu Champion while Kiara Advani will star in Game Changer.

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks its OTT debut

Satyaprem Ki Katha is now available for streaming on OTT. The film is currently part of the titles on Amazon Prime Video. However, the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer is available on the platform, only for rent.

(Satyaprem Ki Katha released in theatres on June 29 | Image: @akader1234/X)

Satyaprem Ki Katha charted strong numbers at the box office, even managing to cross the ₹100 crore mark. Currently, the film is available to rent at a cost of ₹349. However, the romantic drama will be made available for free on Amazon Prime Video, towards the end of September.

Satyprem Ki Katha registered a successful run at the box office

Satyaprem Ki Katha enjoyed a free run in the theatres as it lacked competition from other titles. For a stretch of time, it happened to be the only mainstream option available in theatres. Though the numbers rolled in steadily, Satyaprem Ki Katha crossed the 100 crore mark. The film minted ₹9.25 crores on its opening day followed by an Eid weekend which raked in ₹38.5 crores.The film was well received in the international market as well, grossing ₹21 crores. Satyaprem Ki Katha's successful box office run came as a relief to Kartik Aaryan's filmography, helping wash over the negative publicity from Shehzada's failure.