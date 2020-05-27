Saumitra Singh Announces Debut Feature 'Anam', Marks India's First Sports Stunt Film

Director Saumitra Singh, who is known for short films like The Wallet, Painful Pride, and more, recently announced his feature film titled Anam. The film will be Singh's debut feature and will also be India's first-ever sports stunt film. The award-winning director is currently gearing up for his grand debut.

Anam is based on the life of a 21-year-old girl who does stunts as a sport. Thus, the plot makes the film the country's first sports stunt film. The cast for the film has been finalised yet but reports state that an A-list actor will be a part of it.

The story of the film is ideated by Anam Hashim and has been penned down by Namneesh Sharma. The concept of the film is created by Saumitra Singh. On the poster, a girl is seen wearing a helmet along with other bike gear and the tagline reads, "A bike doesn't know your gender".

Talking about the film, director Saumitra Singh said that he has been working on the idea for Anam for quite a while. He said that he was creating and promoting his two short films but has also been working on Anam on the side. He added that the script has come out well and that he cannot wait to start making the film.

Anam Hashim shared that while growing up, she has always been someone who was inclined towards cycles, bikes, and cars. She revealed that she eventually discovered her love for bikes and got to know of the concept of 'stunts' through the internet. She added watching YouTube videos of others made her feel like she can do it too and that is how she took a decision of pursuing it.

She added that the journey began by trying to learn how to perform wheelies on other's bikes. Anam revealed that it gave her enough confidence to buy her own bike. She further said that when she was finishing her 12th, she was very sure of what she wanted to do with her life and added that it was stunt riding and street bike freestyle.

Saumitra Singh earlier worked on multiple short films like Kala Bai from Byculla, Follow Your Dream - An Unknown Sport and more. He helmed two award-winning short films titled The Wallet and Painful Pride. The Wallet starred Naseeruddin Shah and Navni Parihar while Painful Pride starred Akashdeep Arora, Rajat Arora, and Pallavi Joshi.

