Saurabh Shukla's 10 Stellar Movies To Enjoy On Actor's 58th Birthday

Indian film, theatre, and television actor and director, Saurabh Shukla is known for his work in various Bollywood blockbusters including Barfi!, Bala, and PK. Saurabh Shukla's roles have ranged from comic to serious in all his distinct movies. The actor is celebrating his 58th birthday on March 5, 2021. Following are ten sterling movies to watch on Saurabh Shukla's birthday.

Saurabh Shukla's movies fans can enjoy

Satya (1998)

Ram Gopal Verma's Satya is considered as Shukla's biggest break. The actor co-wrote the script of the movie and played the role of gangster Kallu Mama in the cult classic. The script made the actor win Star Screen Award in the category Best Screenplay.

Nayak

Shukla played the role of Pandurang in S. Shankar directed political drama, Nayak, in 2001. Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Rani Mukerji played the lead characters in the movie. The film was produced by A. M. Rathnam while the screenplay was co-written by S. Shankar.

Yuva

Saurabh Shukla played the role of Gopal in 2004's Yuva featuring Ajay Devgan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Mani Ratnam. A. R. Rahman was the music director of the film.

Slumdog Millionnaire

Shukla played the role of Head Constable Srinivas in Academy Award 2009 winner Slumdog Millionnaire. The movie, set in the slums of Mumbai, features Dev Patel, Frieda Pinto, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film also won the Critics' Choice Movie Award, BAFTA Award in the category 'Best Film.'

Barfi!

Saurabh Shukla played the role of Sub-Inspector Sudhanshu Dutta in the movie Barfi! directed by Anurag Basu. The actor was nominated for IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz playing the lead characters.

Jolly LLB

One of the popular Saurabh Shukla's roles included Justice Sunderlal Tripathi in 2013's Jolly LLB. The actor won the National Film Award and Screen Award both in the category 'Best Supporting Actor' for the film. The actor also won a nomination for IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actor.

PK

Shukla played the role of Tapasvi Maharaj in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's PK. The film was directed by Rajkumar Hirni and chronicled around an alien who comes to Earth and meets Jaggu, a media reporter. He tries to find his communication device with her help. The film's lead cast includes Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Saurabh Shukla.

Jolly LLB 2

In the sequel to 2013's Jolly LLB, Shukla again played the role of Justice Sunderlal Tripathi. The movie cast had Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi as the lead characters. The film released on February 10, 2017, and was directed by Subhash Kapoor.

Bala

Saurabh Shukla played the role of Ayushmann Khurrana's father, Hari Shukla, in 2019's drama/satire Bala. The movie cast Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, and Bhumi Pednekar as the lead characters. The film portrayed social insecurities related to baldness and dark-complexion in a comic story.

Chhalaang

One of the latest Saurabh Shukla's movies, Chhalaang is a Hindi-language sports/comedy-drama film that came out on June 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime. The film casts Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha as the lead characters while Saurabh Shukla played the role of Masterji. The film was directed by Hansal Mehta.

