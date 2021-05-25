'Save For Needy': Sonu Sood Strongly Condemns Wastage Of Milk In His Honour, Fans Support

Actor Sonu Sood’s philanthropic work amid the lockdown while helping the migrant workers has won him appreciation from people all around. Now with the second wave of the deadly Coronavirus, the actor is now busy helping many with healthcare facilities like arranging beds, oxygen cylinders, concentrators, and more. Honouring his humanitarian work, people from Kurnool and Nellore, in Andhra Pradesh poured milk on his picture as a token of appreciation after he had set up an oxygen plant in the city. Though the actor was ‘humbled by the gesture, yet he had apiece of advice for the people.

Sonu Sood speaks against wasting milk on his portraits

After Sonu Sood received strong criticism from the people earlier after he reacted to a video fans pouring milk on a life-size poster in Andhra Pradesh. The actor shared the tweet and simply wrote, "Humbled." The actor was asked to condemn such acts and put a stop to the wastage of milk. This time, the actor reacted to a compiled video of fans pouring milk on his pictures and requested them to save that milk and give it to someone in desperate need of it rather than just wasting it on his picture. “Humbled. Request everyone to save milk for someone needy.” Soon after his reply, one of the Twitter users hailed the actor for his response and wrote, “That's a correct answer, Sonu Ji. Everyone, please request you to save milk. You can always remember Sonu Ji in your prayers but wasting milk is not a solution. Instead, you can give this milk to someone in need of it.”

Humbled ❣️

Request everyone to save milk for someone needy.🙏 https://t.co/aTGTfdD4lp — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 24, 2021

This'a correct answer sonuji Averyone to save milk..please me request you.. 🙏🙏agar aap sab logo sonuji ko poojna hai to Man se poojo aise dood ko west mat Karo yahi dood aap log kisi jarurat mand logo ko dedo to acha rahega 🙏🙏 — Sunanda Sangela. (@Sunanda76198277) May 24, 2021



Meanwhile, the actor was also reached out by an Indian army officer requesting help to procure equipment for a COVID-19 facility to be set up by the army at a COVID-19 health care center at one of their military stations. In a letter dated May 13, the CO, Col Shiv Shankar Rathi requested the actor to help through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, to get certain equipment requested for a 200 bed COVID facility to be set up at their military station. The equipment that they required were 'four ICU beds, ten oxygen concentrators, ten jumbo oxygen cylinders, one X-ray machine, and two 15 KVA generator sets.

Even Indian Army shows more trust on Sonu Sood Sir.🙏#ModiAgainstNation pic.twitter.com/DQDfHgHXR3 — Anurag Rishi (@AnuragRishi5) May 23, 2021

