Savita Bajaj Opens Up About Her Financial Crisis In Mumbai; Veteran Actress Seeks Help

Veteran actor Savita Bajaj, who is known for playing leading roles in several movies in the 80s, is going through a serious financial crisis. The actor recently revealed that all her savings have dried up and she does not have any source of income. The actor also opened up about her deteriorated health condition. Savita currently lives in a rented 1BHK apartment and has asked for an old age home for actors like her.

Veteran actor Savita Bajaj seeks financial help

Savita Bajaj, in a recent interview with a leading daily, revealed how she has used all her savings and is now going through some major financial crisis. She said she had to use all her savings to get medical treatment due to her failing health. Bajaj has some serious breathing issues and is struggling to make ends meet. She also informed the daily about how the Writers' association, in 2016, helped her with Rs 1 lakh as she was hospitalised after meeting with an accident. Cine and TV Artistes Association also helped Bajaj by giving an amount of Rs 50 thousand. However, she does not have any money left as she is not in a condition to work. The Nadiya Ke Paar actor also added that she does not have anybody to look after her as her family disagreed to accept her 25 years ago. She said she moved back to her hometown around 25 years ago. However, her family members refused to keep her. She further added that she had earned a lot during her acting days and had helped those in need.

Further in the interview, Bajaj sought financial help and informed the daily about her one-bedroom-kitchen rented apartment. The 79-year-old informed that she pays Rs 7,000 as rent for her apartment in Mumbai. She also added that she does not want to ask for money, but she is unable to manage the difficulties in her life. Bajaj is currently surviving through the Writers' Association's Rs 5,000 and CINTAA's Rs 2,500 grant that she receives per month. Earlier, TV and film actor Shagufta Ali had opened up about her deteriorated financial and health conditions.

IMAGE: REYNA VASHISHTHA'S TWITTER HANDLE

