Sayani Gupta Calls It 'crazy' As She Claims 2nd Dose Bookings Being Cancelled In Kolkata

Sayani Gupta called it 'crazy' as she alleged that 2nd dose bookings were being cancelled in Kolkata. She questioned the 'fake narrative.'

Vaccines seem to be the best bet as India battles the second and more dangerous wave of COVID-19. The third phase of the vaccination process kicked off with the Centre opening up the vaccination for citizens in the age group of 18-44 amid the record rise in cases (over 3 lakh) for the past few days. However, the vaccination process has not pleased Sayani Gupta who alleged that her relatives' scheduled appointment for the second dose of the vaccine was cancelled in Kolkata. 

Sayani Gupta alleges vaccination being cancelled   

Sayani wrote on Twitter that it was ‘absolutely crazy’ that the second dose of vaccines was not available in Kolkata. The Jagga Jasoos star alleged that the registration platform, Cowin had cancelled prior bookings made over six to eight weeks ago.

Tagging Adar Poonawala of Serum Institute of India, which made one of the vaccines Covishield, she questioned the  ‘fake narrative’ of vaccination drive when vaccines for people who have already taken the first dose could not be provided.

A day before, Sayani had claimed that her uncle and aunt went to three hospitals but none of provided them the vaccine. She called it a ‘nightmare.’  

Recently, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit too had expressed his displeasure on the vaccine stock allegedly ending at a centre in Mumbai. Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee had shared that long queues for senior citizen was not right and that a door-to-door or mobile vans process should be initiated. 

India registers record COVID cases

India saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(With inputs from PTI)

