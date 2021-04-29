Sayani Gupta Calls It 'crazy' As She Claims 2nd Dose Bookings Being Cancelled In Kolkata

Vaccines seem to be the best bet as India battles the second and more dangerous wave of COVID-19. The third phase of the vaccination process kicked off with the Centre opening up the vaccination for citizens in the age group of 18-44 amid the record rise in cases (over 3 lakh) for the past few days. However, the vaccination process has not pleased Sayani Gupta who alleged that her relatives' scheduled appointment for the second dose of the vaccine was cancelled in Kolkata.

Sayani Gupta alleges vaccination being cancelled

Sayani wrote on Twitter that it was ‘absolutely crazy’ that the second dose of vaccines was not available in Kolkata. The Jagga Jasoos star alleged that the registration platform, Cowin had cancelled prior bookings made over six to eight weeks ago.

Tagging Adar Poonawala of Serum Institute of India, which made one of the vaccines Covishield, she questioned the ‘fake narrative’ of vaccination drive when vaccines for people who have already taken the first dose could not be provided.

It's absolutely crazy.2nd dose of Vaccines not available in Calcutta at least.Cowin cancelling prior bookings made over 6 to8 weeks ago.

Why this fake narrative of vaccination drive when Govt. CAN'T even provide for the people who have already taken the 1st dose.@adarpoonawalla? pic.twitter.com/gaZvpPvIe6 — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) April 28, 2021

A day before, Sayani had claimed that her uncle and aunt went to three hospitals but none of provided them the vaccine. She called it a ‘nightmare.’

Even getting the vaccines has become a nightmare. My uncle,aunt went to 3 hospitals in Calcutta for their 2nd dose today & every place had run out.

Apparently senior citizens queuing up since 6am.

There has to be a better way to administer this & not risk people getting infected — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) April 27, 2021

Recently, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit too had expressed his displeasure on the vaccine stock allegedly ending at a centre in Mumbai. Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee had shared that long queues for senior citizen was not right and that a door-to-door or mobile vans process should be initiated.

India registers record COVID cases

India saw a record single day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll increased to 2,04,832 with a record 3,645 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(With inputs from PTI)