Sayani Gupta Celebrates Her 36th Birthday By Being On Sets Of Upcoming Project

Actor Sayani Gupta recently celebrated her 36th birthday on October 9 by being showered with love and blessings from her fans and friends via social media. Known to take up unconventional roles and delivering them with authenticity, the Margarita with a Straw fame is celebrating the occasion by being on the sets of her forthcoming venture, the third season of Four More Shots Please! She opened up about being grateful for all the love she has received so far and being able to work even on her birthday.

Sayani Gupta opens up about working on her birthday

The 36-year-old is packed with projects lined up to be released soon. Keeping up with them, the actor is celebrating a working birthday by being on the sets of the third season of her popular series Four More Shots Please! Talking about the same, she stated,

''There is nothing that excites me more than working on a project and being on a set. I am thrilled to do what I love on my birthday. It is one of the best feelings. Also with a team I adore! Honestly, it's a blessing to be working and doing what you love doing. And I can only be grateful.''

Additionally, she spent her birthday raising awareness on women's health and hygiene by distributing sanitary napkins to young school girls. On the occasion, she visited the Govt Girls Senior Secondary School, Ghamroj in Haryana to continue her mission of educating the masses on the importance of women's hygiene.

She stated, ''A basic necessity like a pad is still a mirage at various parts of the country. It is distressing to think that young girls have to restore to a cloth or sand or unhygienic alternatives during their periods due to the unavailability and unaffordability of a sanitary napkin. It is my mission to spread awareness and make these products reach every corner possible."

Sayani Gupta on the work front

Along with Four More Shots, the actor is currently working on the third season of the Emmy-nominated series Inside Edge. She also lent her voice to Buri Nazar, a story between a mother, a daughter and a boy that she falls in love with featuring Supriya Pathak and Rithvik Dhanjani.

