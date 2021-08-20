Sayani Gupta 'scared' Of Getting Cheated On In Marriage; Reveals Latest Character Deets

Four More Shots Please star Sayani Gupta, recently, revealed why she does not want to get married. She believes it is finally time for a change as 'man cheating on a wife', and the wife taking him back is 'more common.' She spoke about her character, Ashima in her new anthology Amazon series, Kaali Peeli Tales.

Sayani Gupta opens up about her character Ashima

In her conversation with Hindustan Times, Sayani Gupta said that times are changing and the reality has also changed. However, she still feels 'man cheating on a wife and the wife taking him back is still more common.' She continued, in Single Jhumka, the woman cheating and the man is taking her back or even have a conversation and not be hurt, not coming from a deeply rooted male ego, is 'rarer.'

In Single Jhumka, Gupta's character Ashima informs her partner that she cheated on him immediately. As he is heartbroken at first, the opposite character realises that the couple needs to address the incident more calmly and work out what they want from each other. Gupta hopes that more couples in real could find such maturity in them. She praised the series' helmer, Adeeb Rais for writing the story and putting it out so 'simply' because the aftermath conversation between the couple is 'very interesting and so real.'

Sayani is 'scared' of marriage

The Article 15 actor added that the conversation that happens after what goes on in the couple's lives is 'so normal, uncomplicated and honest.' As for herself, Gupta said that she does not feel she would be able to take higher ground if she faces a similar situation in her life. She feels 'scared' and thinks that is one of the reasons she does not want to get married. The Pagglait star revealed that she does not understand open relationships and she is 'petrified' as if anything happens after marriage, she wouldn't be able to forgive. Gupta wishes that she could be as 'cool' as Ashima's husband.

In Single Jhumka, she is acted alongside Priyanshu Painyuli and Bhuvan Arora. Gupta portrays a woman who cheats on her husband but is not sure if everything is lost between them. Kaali Peeli Tales makes sure to take a deep dive into infidelity in modern relationships. The Amazon series also has Soni Razdan, Gauahar Khan, Maanvi Gagroo, Sharib Hashmi, Vinay Pathak among others. It is slated to premiere on the online streaming giant on August 20.

