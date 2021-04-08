Sayantani Ghosh Raises Voice Against Body Shaming: 'High Time We Normalise All Body Types'

On April 7, 2021, actor Sayantani Ghosh took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a strong post after a social media user asked her bra size in a live interaction session earlier. Though the actor gave a ‘befitting reply’ to the user at the spot, she felt the need to talk about it. The Naagin actor shared a long post. She spoke about body shaming and the fascination towards female breasts.

Sayantani Ghosh shares strong post

In the post, she explained the incident and further wrote, “I feel there is so much more I want to talk about. As any form of Body-Shaming is bad. But I struggle to wrap my head around the fact that what is the fascination towards female BREASTS? As to what size it is? And why it is so difficult to accept that it’s just another body part”. She continued, “I know it has a meaning when it comes to a nursing mother or certain purposes of passion but in the isn’t it another body part? What we don’t realise is that such perspectives or hype over the female breast, throw few of us women, in fact, more women get into a very bad headspace”. “Few of us who are well-endowed start feeling conscious about it, and start hoping that ‘I wish I was flat or small chested’ and few of us feel the need for implants”, she added.

Sharing the picture, Sayantani also penned a long caption. She wrote, “A thread to end the “size” mentality! I found out today is #WorldHealthDay but you know “Mental Health” has now become the most important aspect of Health!”. “Yes be FIT with your bodies but don’t forget your MIND!!! It’s high time we Normalise all body types, I am here for this change, are you? Drop a “â¤ï¸” if you agree with me!”, she concluded.

As soon as Sayantani Ghosh's latest post was up on the internet, many of her fans dropped positive comments and lauded the actor for opening up. A fan commented, “Thank you for this. I needed this”. Another one wrote, “Size matters, the size of the heart matter, open-mindedness matters, any other size definitely doesn't matter!”. A netizen commented, “We are all proud of u, queen”. Another one wrote, “Very well said”.

A look at Sayantani Ghosh's photos

Image Source: Sayantani Ghosh's Instagram

