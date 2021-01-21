SC Grants Bail To Kannada Actor Ragini Dwivedi In Connection To Sandalwood Drugs Case

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to Kannada Actress Ragini Diwali who was in custody for the past 140 days in the Sandalwood drug case. Earlier in November 2020, Karnataka High Court had rejected Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani's bail plea. Both the Kannada actors had been arrested for their alleged consumption and supply of drugs.

Similarly, after nearly four months of search, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on January 12 arrested Vivek Oberoi's brother-in-law Aditya Alva in the ongoing Sandalwood drug scandal. The investigating authorities acted upon leads and arrested him in Chennai on Monday night. Alva is the son of a former JD(S) minister late Jeevaraj Alva and brother-in-law of actor Vivek Oberoi.

As per CCB sources, Aditya Alva used to arrange parties every weekend in Bengaluru, where he allegedly supplied drugs to the Sandalwood actors like Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani, who have also been arrested. Before his arrest, it was being reported that Alva could have perhaps travelled to another country. He had been applying for an anticipatory bail in the Karnataka High Court, and local courts, but the court had rejected the applications, for lack of his statement on the turn of events.

Sandalwoods Drug Racket

The alleged drug racket in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood' came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh alleged involvement of certain actors in the drug menace. Police sources claim that drugs being supplied through the ‘darknet’ was detected while raiding the places belonging to a few drug peddlers. The political angle to the drug racket came to light when CPI(M) state secretary's son - Kannada actor Bineesh Kodiyeri was named by one of the arrested accused - a drug peddler - Mohammed Anoop.

Over 15 people have been arrested in this case including Kannada film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, rave party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul Thonse, and a few foreigners. A few key accused in the case, including former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva who was on the loose until recently.

