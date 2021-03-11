'Scam 1992' actor Nikhil Dwivedi takes KRK to court for 'slanderous' posts; latter reacts

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK was once under legal trouble for his controversial tweets and posts on social media. This time it was actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi who accused him of making defamatory and 'slanderous' statements. The Bombay High Court restrained KRK from publishing defamatory statements.

Nikhil Dwivedi takes legal action against KRK

A Bombay High Court bench of Justice Anil Menon heard the plea filed through Nikhil Dwivedi’s counsel on March 4. Dwivedi's lawyer highlighted two 'reviews' that KRK posted against Nikhil Dwivedi, one in September, and the other in January. The court prima facie concluded that a case was made out against KRK and an ad-interim relief was granted against him.

KRK was not present for the hearing, despite the notice being served to him, Dwivedi's lawyer said.

Nikhil Dwivedi posted a statement on his Instagram stories, from his lawyer. In the statement, it was mentioned that the Scam 1992 actor had filed a lawsuit against Kamaal Rashid Khan, accusing him of ‘defamatory and slanderous tweets and YouTube videos’ as well as ‘baseless allegations’ against his client. The lawyer stated that the tweets and videos were ‘categorically reproduced in the suit’ in front of the court.

“They are restrained from publishing defamatory states, as described in the Plaint, and/or any other statement, (whether written, printed, audio or video) containing the same or similar allegations (as included in the said Acts of Defamation) against the Plaintiff," the statement read.

KRK responded to an alleged report on it and stated that he had received any such notice from the court and added that he will make another video, needed 'more treatment.'

First thing, I know nothing about any such case. I haven’t received any notice from court till date. 2nd I will make one more video about him soon because he needs more treatment. https://t.co/HVPI6xr2Ao — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 10, 2021

Nikhil was in the news last year for the show Scam 1992 and has also produced films like Dabangg 3 and Veerey Di Wedding. KRK has fallen in trouble over his other posts in the past, one being over his tweets on the deaths of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan as well as a legal battle with Vikram Bhatt and being a part of the allegations in the Richa Chadha-Payal Ghosh case.

