'Scam 1992' actor Pratik Gandhi has message for Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' trailer

Though announced in 2019, Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull is releasing this year, with the trailer being unveiled on Friday. An interesting development took place amid this gap between announcement and release of the venture, the release of the web series Scam 1992, that attained popularity. As a result, the comparison between the two ventures was the talking point upon the trailer release of the movie.

'Scam 1992' actor wishes The Big Bull actor

While the makers of The Big Bull tried to show differences by naming the character as 'Hemant Shah' and setting the movie to 1987, reports claim that Abhishek's character is also modelled on Harshad Mehta, who committed the stock market scam. Though Abhishek Bachchan received praises from celebrities for his performance, the trailer also became a talking point for the similarities with Scam 1992.

This included the setting in Mumbai, a youngster attempting to become rich with tricks of the stock market, and the rags-to-riches amid a journalist trying to unearth the truth, before running out of luck.

Amid the similarities, the lead of Scam 1992 Pratik Gandhi had a message for his senior. Taking to Twitter, the newcomer in Bollywood congratulated Abhishek and the entire team of The Big Bull. He added that the trailer looked 'promising' and that he was 'looking forward' to watching the film.

Congratulations @juniorbachchan and the whole team of #TheBigBull .

The trailer looks promising. Looking forward to watch the film. https://t.co/u2d4LbFHKM — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile, The Big Bull stars Nikita Dutta in the role of Abhishek's love interest and Ileana D'Cruz plays the role of a journalist. It also stars Ram Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Sohum Shah, among others. The movie, directed by Kookie Gulati, hits Disney+Hotstar on April 8.