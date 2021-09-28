'Scam 1992' Fame Pratik Gandhi Opens Up About Financial Struggles; 'I Have Seen It All'

Scam 1992:The Harshad Mehta Story star Pratik Gandhi, who is set to mark his Bollywood debut with the romantic drama Bhavai, has had his own shares of personal struggles before rising to fame with the success of his show. The actor has dealt with his wife's illness, his father's demise and his family becoming homeless before he ventured into acting. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Gandhi expressed how he overcame these tribulations, without ever experiencing 'a moment of breakdown or self-doubt.'

Pratik will be seen alongside Aindrita Ray in Bhavai, which will be hitting the big screens on October 22. The romantic flick, which is touted to be a tale of 'dance, music and immense drama' has been directed and written by Hardik Gajjar.

Pratik Gandhi recalls his personal struggles

Taking about the financial and medical trouble, Gandhi says he has 'seen it all.' However, he added that his optimism, which allows him to quickly think upon a solution in the face of a problem, never let him falter. 'That's how my mind is trained', he added. He also spoke about the 'medical emergencies' at home, be it his wife's brain tumour operation, or losing his father to cancer in 2018.

Adding that buying a house in Mumbai is a big deal, he recollected a time when his family, which is based in the city didn't have a roof on their heads. 'Suddenly the whole family was homeless', he remarked. Adding that one has to support their family, manoeuvre themselves and their emotions in these tough times, Pratik added that quitting a stable job to venture into 'something like this', is another struggle. Mentioning that although he went through these struggles consequently, he feels blessed to have done the things he did.

Apart from Bhavai, Pratik will also be seen in the Amazon mini tv short film Shimmy alongside Chahat Tewani. The film will showcase the intricate relationship of a father and daughter duo as they settle into their new reality. He also has Disney+ Hotstar's Six Suspects, which has been produced by Ajay Devgn Films and Reel Life Entertainment, starring Richa Chadha in an important role.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRATIKGANDHIOFFICIAL)