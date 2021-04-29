'Scam 1992' Fame Shreya Dhanwanthary Angered Over COVID Situation; 'heartbreaking & Wrong'

The last few weeks have rapidly seen the spread of COVID-19 cases which has affected people all over the country. While many prominent film celebrities have raised their voices to create awareness regarding the current COVID situation, Scam 1992 actor Shreya Dhanwanthary took to her Twitter account to talk about being heartbroken and angry with the situation and how people are losing their loved ones to the virus. She also mentioned that she recently lost someone in her family. Check it out.

Shreya Dhanwanthary reveals she has lost loved ones to COVID-19

While talking about the situation, the actor said that everybody is going through hell and they are angry. She pointed out that in such a situation, people are losing their loved ones. She then spoke for herself and added that the people are not angry enough, and how everybody had the time to prepare and people shouldn't be so familiar with grief. Some netizens supported her statement while others said that she should have been a bit careful. Check out the tweets.

We are going through hell and we’re angry. We have all lost loved ones. Let me speak for myself: I have lost loved ones. And I think we aren’t angry enough.



This is heartbreaking & wrong. We had time to prepare. This is painful. We shouldn’t have to be so familiar with grief. — Shreya Dhanwanthary (@shreya_dhan13) April 28, 2021

I think this is the shock and numb phase, anger will follow. I just hope it doesn't burn a lot more of our country — Sumedh Gaikwad (@ANOMALY2016) April 28, 2021

Earlier, on April 25, the actor went on to criticise the ongoing tournament of the Indian Premier League. In her tweet, she said while the cricket tournament is going on amidst the pandemic and there is “powerful silence” about it, it makes her “almost forget” that a “man-made crisis” is still at large in the country. Some netizens disagreed with this tweet, explaining alternate opinions on this matter and others went on to support her. Check out her tweet.

The fact that the IPL is going on, and that there is a lot of powerful silence; almost, almooost makes me forget that our nation is smack in the middle of a major humanitarian medical political man-made crisis. — Shreya Dhanwanthary (@shreya_dhan13) April 25, 2021

About Shreya Dhanwanthary's shows and movies

The actor started her career as a model and then went on to feature in the Telugu film Sneha Geetham. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Emraan Hashmi in the movie Why Cheat India. The actor became the talk of the town after she played the role of a journalist in the web series Scam 1992. She has also worked in other web series like A Viral Wedding, The Family Man, Ladies Room and many more. The actor will be next seen in the web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 that will also feature Konkona Sen Sharma, Mohit Raina and Tina Desai in the lead roles.

