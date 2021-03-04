'Scam 1992': Hansal Mehta announces sequel, to helm 'Scam 2003' based on Abdul Karim Telgi

After the massive success of Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992, the director announced the much-awaited second season of the Scam franchise – The Telgi Story. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story witnessed immense love and fanfare. It left audiences thoroughly entertained and speculating as to what the next season could entail. Putting all speculations to rest, makers have announced the second season of this popular franchise that will feature the story of the 2003 Stamp Paper Scam by Abdul Karim Telgi.

Hansal Mehta announces Scam 1992 sequel

The upcoming series, tentatively titled Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi, will be adapted from the Hindi book ‘Reporter ki Diary’ authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam back in the time. Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and shared his excitement about starting with the sequel. While sharing a new piece about the sequel, he wrote, “Here we go... #Scam2003.”

Read: Will Celebrate 'Aligarh' Forever: Hansal Mehta

Read: Hansal Mehta Calls 'Simran' A Mistake, Kangana Says 'accha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyaar Ka'

The upcoming series will revolve around the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams spread across multiple states which shook the entire country. Kiran Yadnyopavit has been roped in to pen the script along with author Sanjay Singh.

Hansal Mehta who is happy to be back on the director’s chair to helm another spectacular project shared his excitement in a statement and said, “I am delighted to be back with exploring yet another fascinating story following the immense success of Scam 1992. The new season of this franchise will focus on another riveting story that shook the country a few years ago - the stamp paper scam. I am looking forward to collaborating again with team Applause, SonyLIV, and StudioNEXT, partners who think alike and encourage creative thought.”

The story of the first installment revolves around the biggest money market scam ever committed in India, amounting to approximately Rs. 5000 crore. The main perpetrator of the scam was stock and money market broker Harshad Mehta. The systematic fraud happened using bank receipts and stamp paper which caused the Indian stock market to crash.

Read: Hansal Mehta Updates His Fans On Phone Stalker Incident; Says 'matter Is Being Dealt With'

Read: Taapsee Pannu And 'Scam 1992' Actor Pratik Gandhi To Collaborate For Arshad Syed's Next

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.