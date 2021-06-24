Scarlett Johansson To Be Honoured With 35th American Cinematheque Award For Exemplary Work

Oscar-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson is set to add another feature in her already embellished cap as she will be feted with the 35th American Cinematheque Award during the organisation's gala at the Beverly Hilton on November 18. According to Variety, the honour will put her in esteemed company as she will join a bevy of prior honourees including Spike Lee, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jodie Foster, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Eddie Murphy, Charlize Theron, Reese Witherspoon, Denzel Washington, Steve Martin, Samuel L. Jackson, and many more stalwarts.

American Cinematheque chair Rick Nicita issued a statement on June 22 morning and spoke about their delight to honour the actress. "Her immense talent has shone brightly from her movie debut as a child through her emergence as a megastar of blockbusters. She has acted in adventurous independent films with cutting-edge directors. She has starred in the most commercial of franchises. She has taken leading roles and supporting roles in movies budgeted big and small. Whenever she graces the screen with her luminous presence, the audience knows that they will see a dedicated artist at the height of her powers. We can't wait to share in the next phase of Scarlett Johansson's marvelous career.” Scarlett who made her acting debut at the age of eight in the off-Broadway production of Sophistry alongside Ethan Hawke, has since then appeared in an array of films like the most notably in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow.

The actress also received appreciation for her role as Nicole Barber in Marriage Story and her supporting role as Rozie Betzler in Jojo Rabbit. She received nominations for an Oscar, Screen Actors Guild Award, and a BAFTA Award for her roles in both the 2019 films. The actor's other notable credits include Lucy, Under the Skin, Her, Don Jon, and Hitchcock, among many more. She has won a Tony Award for featured actress in a play for her Broadway debut in A View From the Bridge.

Meanwhile, makers of the upcoming superhero film Black Widow had released the trailer of the film during the first week of June. The release of Black Widow has been delayed for a long time due to the coronavirus pandemic and after much anticipation, MCU has dropped the final trailer for the film which releases on July 9, 2021.

